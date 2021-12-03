Win Two Tickets to A Chanticleer Christmas at the LA Philharmonic
The Chanticleers will perform at the LA Philharmonic on Tuesday, December 14.
One lucky winner will receive two tickets to A Chanticleer Christmas, featuring the Grammy®-winning "orchestra of voices" Chanticleer at the LA Philharmonic. The tickets will be for the December 14 performance.
The contest closes on Tuesday, December 7 at 11:59pm ET. The Winner will be notified via email the following day.
The much-celebrated, Grammy®-winning, 12-man ensemble makes its return for a classic holiday program of a cappella choral music, presented with stunning clarity, precision, and excellence.