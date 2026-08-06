Disney to Release BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Original Broadway Cast Recording On Vinyl

Disney has announced a special release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical on vinyl, giving fans the opportunity to own the iconic 1994 recording in the format for the first time.

The release features the beloved original cast recording with music by Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken and stars Susan Egan as Belle. The announcement comes as Egan prepares to be honored as a Disney Legend during this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Egan and Broadway icon Lin-Manuel Miranda are among the 2026 recipients of the prestigious Disney Legends Award.

The vinyl will make its debut at the Disney Music Booth (Hall B – E13) during D23 2026, where attendees will have the first opportunity to purchase the release. In addition to the standard vinyl edition, Disney will offer limited quantities of records signed by Susan Egan.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1994, Beauty and the Beast became one of Disney Theatrical's Landmark Productions, introducing audiences to Alan Menken's expanded score while bringing the beloved animated classic to the stage. A new staging of the musical classic is currently on tour.

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