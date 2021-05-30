Will Swenson Joins the Cast of Netflix Vampire Series FIRST KILL

Broadway's Will Swenson has been cast in the upcoming Netflix+ vampire series, First Kill. Written by Felicia D. Henderson and best-selling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab, First Kill is based on a short story by Schwab.

In First Kill, when it's time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.

Swenson will be playing the role of "Sebastian", one of the vampires.

The rest of the cast includes: Aubin Wise as "Talia", Jason Robert Moore as "Jack", Dominic Goodman as "Apollo", Phillip Mullings Jr as "Theo", Elizabeth Mitchell as "Margot", Gracie Dzienny as "Elinor", Dylan McNamara as "Oliver", MK xyz as "Tess", Jonas Dylan Allen as "Ben", and Roberto Mendez as "Noah".

Will Swenson has appeared on Broadway in Waitress, Disaster!, Les Miserables, Hair (Tony Award Nomination), 110 in the Shade, Brooklyn: The Musical, and Lestat. Off-Broadway, tours and concerts: Jerry Springer: The Opera, Rock of Ages, Camelot (NY Philharmonic), The Slugbearers of Kayrol Island, Adrift In Macao, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Miss Saigon, We Will Rock You, Fame. Will's first feature film as a writer and director was Sons of Provo, which won several film festivals, and was released in 2005.