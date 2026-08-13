Whitney Leavitt to Join JUST IN TIME on Broadway for Limited Engagement

Breakout star from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” and “Dancing With The Stars,” Whitney Leavitt will star as Sandra Dee in Just in Time on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre. Leavitt returns to Broadway for a limited six-week engagement beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2026 through Sunday, January 10, 2027, following her record-breaking turn as Roxie Hart in Chicago earlier this Spring.

Whitney Leavitt in Chicago on Broadway

Jeremy Jordan returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” with a cast that includes Jeremy Jordan, Olivia Holt, Carrie St. Louis, Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, Jaime Foord, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Jeffrey Schecter, and Tristen Buettel.

ABOUT Whitney Leavitt

Whitney Leavitt (Sandra Dee) is an actress, performer, and one of the breakout stars of Hulu’s hit series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” She competed on Season 34 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and can soon be seen starring in the film All for Love, which she also executive produced. Leavitt recently starred on Broadway as Roxie in Chicago, which marked her debut. Her stint broke box office records, achieving the highest grossing period in the show's 29-year history, and was extended twice. This year, she launched Leavitt Media House, an independent production company developing both scripted and unscripted projects alongside her husband Conner Leavitt.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming