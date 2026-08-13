Listen: ROMERO & JULIET Featuring Kate Rockwell and Jack Baugh Out Now

An EP of songs from Romero & Juliet, a new musical based on elements from Shakespeare’s timeless love story and the zombie lore of filmmaker George Romero, has been released and is now streaming on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube Music.

The five-track recording features Broadway stars Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On and Off-Broadway’s Heathers) as Notre Dame and Jack Baugh (current Broadway Book of Mormon Elder Price standby) as Romero. Makayla Wynn (Juliet) and Max Suwarno ( Cutie O) from the show’s sold-out world premiere complete the principal cast.

Romero & Juliet, features a book and lyrics by Scott Logsdon (Broadway’s Les Misérables) and music by Aaron Grandy (Broadway’s The Lion King and Urinetown.) Logsdon directed the premiere. The show takes place in Verona, Pennsylvania in September 1985. On Friday the 13th, Regional Guardsman Romero George (a distant relative of the filmmaker) meets zombie Juliet at a music festival called Deadstock. What could possibly go wrong?

The Pittsburgh Premiere was produced by BDE Productions at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Greer Cabaret Theatre, having been presented in concert at The Cutting Room NYC on the Day of the Dead in 2025. The cast of the NYC concert included Broadway stalwarts John Bolton, Natalie Joy Johnson, Robert DuSold, Caren Lyn Manuel Tacket and Chani Maisonet with Chad Marge and Ava Diane Tyson as the titular lovers.

The EP features music direction by Jason Loffredo and orchestrations by Adam Wiggins. Several productions of the show have been licensed for 2027.



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