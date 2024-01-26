White Wave Dance to Present One Night Only Pop-Up Event, Indira Cesarine LUMIÈRE Solo Exhibition and Genesis NFT Drop,

In partnership with The Untitled Space, WHITE WAVE DANCE presents a one night only pop-up event, Indira Cesarine "LUMIÈRE" Solo Exhibition and Genesis NFT Drop, featuring a special performance by WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at The Canvas 3.0 Gallery at the Oculus World Trade Center from 6pm - 9pm. This event is free, but registration is required. Register online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeJt_R2W9W6EbaYb7FVRiXgJf_nH8qzlM5swQyBaN5VJeWHEg/viewform.

Curated by MakersPlace Senior Director Jessica Marinaro, in celebration of the genesis NFT drop and solo exhibition, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company will perform "Eternal NOW" at The Canvas 3.0 event. Choreographer Young Soon Kim, known for her exhilarating and emotionally rich works, will present a mesmerizing expression of movement that perpetually affirms the now, in space and time, as it reveals the inner landscape of human emotion. Indira Cesarine's "LUMIÈRE" takes center stage, pushing the boundaries of contemporary art, fashion, and performance. Dancers will be dressed in select pieces from Cesarine's "LUMIÈRE" wearable art fashion collection, premiering at the event.

ABOUT INDIRA CESARINE

Indira Cesarine is a multidisciplinary artist who works with photography, video, painting, printmaking, and sculpture. Empowering feminist themes are often a point of departure for her artwork, which is influenced by autobiographical content, her Latinx heritage, and women's history. Cesarine had her first solo show at the age of sixteen at Paul Mellon Arts Center. After graduating with a triple major from Columbia University, she continued her career in London where she received photography commissions by Vogue, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, and many other international titles while still in her early twenties. Her artwork has been featured internationally at many galleries, museums, and art fairs, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Hudson Valley MOCA, The Watermill Center, Mattatuck Museum, Albany Institute, National Museum of Women, CICA Museum, Smack Mellon, San Luis Obispo Museum, French Embassy Cultural Center, Art Basel Miami, SCOPE Art Fair, Rockefeller Center, Cannes Film Festival, and SPRING/BREAK Art Show to name a few. Her artwork and exhibitions have been featured internationally in numerous publications including The New York Times, Vogue, Forbes, Newsweek, W Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, i-D, Dazed, New York Magazine, and The Huffington Post among many others.

Aside from her work as an artist, she is the founder and editor-in-chief of The Untitled Magazine, founder of Art4Equality, a non-profit initiative supporting equality in the arts, as well as founder of The Untitled Space art gallery. She currently lives and works in Tribeca, NY.

ABOUT MAKERS PLACE

MakersPlace is the premier fine-art marketplace to discover and buy authentic digital art from the world's leading artists. Established in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. Aiming to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity, MakersPlace has set global benchmarks in the digital art realm, most notably with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days in partnership with Christie's auction house.

ABOUT CANVAS 3.0

The Canvas 3.0 is a gallery and hub in the Oculus at the World Trade Center in New York City for Web 3.0 experiences in partnership with WHIM. With a focus on empowering independent creators, the space bridges digital and physical through events, activations, and installations aiming to make Web 3.0 accessible and open to all.

ABOUT WHITE WAVE DANCE

Formed in 1988, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company strives to inspire audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. Our mission is to be a potent stimulus for change and expansion of the dance/arts world through the production of dance concerts, classes, residencies, and education. Artistic Director Young Soon Kim is a recipient of the 2023 Bessies Angel Honoree Award, and is a nationally and internationally acclaimed choreographer, whose work has been hailed for its exhilarating, visually stunning, and emotionally rich phrases and textures.

