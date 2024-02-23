White Wave Dance to Present ETERNAL NOW As Part Of American Dance Guild Festival 2024

In partnership with American Dance Guild, WHITE WAVE DANCE Young Soon Kim Dance Company will present a special performance of Eternal NOW at this year's ADG Festival 2024: Leaps Beyond Bounds. The event will take place on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8pm at Ailey Citigroup Theater.

The ADG Festival returns to the Ailey Citigroup Theater, February 22 through February 25 with Leaps Beyond Bounds, a four-night program celebrating the Guild's 68th anniversary. Thirty new and historical dance works will be shown, with this year's honors celebrating the late choreographer Joan Miller (Lifetime Achievement Award), Ron K. Brown/Evidence (Lifetime Achievement Award), and Celia Ipiotis/Eye on Dance (Distinguished Service in Dance - Lifetime Achievement Award).

The ADG Festival participating artists represent a wide variety of aesthetic and cultural voices, reflecting the broad spectrum of American dance life and the diverse character of dance today. Works by both mature and emerging artists will be shown, including veterans Claire Porter, Chen Dance Theater, Douglas Dunn, and recent Bessie winner Young Soon Kim.

Revealing secret longings through utterly human stories, Eternal NOW presents expression of movement that perpetually affirms the now, in space and time, as it reveals the inner landscape of human emotion. The result is a compelling, deeply sensual work that exemplifies the remarkable versatility of its performers and the choreographic virtuosity of its maker.

About Eternal NOW (excerpts)

Choreography by Young Soon Kim in collaboration with the dancers

Original music composed by Marco Cappelli

Visuals by video and film makers by Kate Freer

Costume design by Sarah Cubbage

Dramaturgy by James Leverett

eden II

Danced by Lacey Baroch, Mark Willis

now three

Danced by Mark Willis, Lacey Baroch, Ellie Swainhart

Music commissioned by the Charles and Joan Gross Family Foundation.