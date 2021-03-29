Which NYC Shows and Venues Are Back? A Full List of Theatre Re-Openings!

Spring is here, vaccines are rolling out, and New York City, slowly but surely, is getting ready for the renaissance of 2021. The lights of Broadway are still dim for now, but we are stepping out of the dark ages nonetheless. Since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo began expanding arts re-openings earlier this month, several off-Broadway shows and NYC venues have announced plans to return. Catch up on the latest announcements below!

*Last updated on March 29, 2021

BLINDNESS

Performances Begin: April 2, 2021

The acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production of Nobel Prize-winner José Saramago's dystopian novel written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens and directed by Walter Meierjohann will play at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Blindness is a socially distanced sound and light experience. Through spellbinding storytelling narrated by Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson, it unveils the gripping story of a world changed forever in the blink of an eye, reminding us that from the darkness, we will all emerge stronger.

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks

The Shed- An Audience with...

Performances Begin: April 2, 2021

The series will bring back audiences to experience live music and comedy safely, and performances will take place in The Shed's flexible 18,000-square-foot McCourt space with a state-of-the-art MERV ventilation system, 115-foot-high ceilings, and distanced seating for 150 people. An Audience with... opens with singer and cellist Kelsey Lu on April 2 and continues with musicians from the New York Philharmonic on April 14 and 15, soprano Renée Fleming on April 21, and comedian Michelle Wolf on April 22. All performances are at 8 pm.

The Green Room 42

Performances Begin: April 2, 2021

The popular Midtown Manhattan nightclub will reopen with safety precautions in place, returning to the cabaret industry one of the newest and busiest club rooms of New York City. Starting on April 2nd with Tony Award recipient Lillias White, The Green Room 42 will be working at 33% capacity with six feet between the guests courtesy of table spacing; all employees have been vaccinated and the first row of guests will be twelve feet from the artists. Masks will be worn at all times. Other upcoming guests include Erika Henningsen, The Skivvies, Kenn Boisinger, Michael Longoria, and Boy Band Brunch.

THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY

Performances Begin: April 9, 2021

Dunder Mifflin is reopening for funny business. The Office! A Musical Parody, the unauthorized send up of the hit TV series will be among the first Off-Broadway shows to resume in-person performances in New York City (at 33% capacity), continuing its open-ended run in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center.

Photo Credit: Steve Brown

Shakespeare in the Park: MERRY WIVES

Performances Begin: July 5, 2021

The Public Theater will return to Central Park's Delacorte Theatre this summer for Free Shakespeare in the Park. MERRY WIVES, a fresh and joyous adaptation, by Jocelyn Bioh, of Shakespeare's MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR will be directed by Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali. Set in South Harlem amidst a vibrant and eclectic community of West African immigrants, MERRY WIVES will be a celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality. A New York story about the tricks of the heart, performed in the heart of the City.

Check back for updates and read more about the current state of Broadway.