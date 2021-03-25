New York Philharmonic To Return to Indoor Performances for Audiences at The Shed

The New York Philharmonic will make its first return to live, indoor performances for audiences since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 14 and 15 at 8:00 p.m. As part of The Shed's new series, An Audience With..., Esa-Pekka Salonen will conduct works composed for smaller ensembles: Arvo Pärt's Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten, Sibelius's Rakastava (The Lover), and Richard Strauss's Metamorphosen, A Study for 23 Solo Strings.

The concerts mark the Orchestra's first appearances at The Shed. The program will be filmed and added to NYPhil+, the Philharmonic's new streaming platform, later this spring.

Attendance at each concert is limited to 150 (12% of total seated capacity in The Shed's McCourt space). To be admitted into the venue audience members must present either a negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours of the event, or proof of complete vaccination at least 14 days before the event. All performers and audience members will remain masked during the concerts.

For more information visit: https://theshed.org/program/205-an-audience-with

Photo credit: Jasdeep Kang