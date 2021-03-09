The Green Room 42 Reopens in April With Lillias White, The Skivvies, Erika Henningsen, and More!

The Green Room 42 is officially reopening beginning next month!

A lineup of shows has been announced for April including Lillias White, Erika Henningsen, The Skivvies, Kenn Boisinger, Michael Longoria, and Boy Band Brunch.

Tickets can be purchased at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/.

Food & Beverage service is available at the venue's adjoining outdoor terrace and indoor dining space. At this time, there is no food & beverage service inside the cabaret theatre however New Tickets Purchased include a $10 food and beverage credit that can be enjoyed in any of the venue's other outlets. This voucher can be collected at the Box Office starting 3 hours prior to showtime.

The theatre will open 15 minutes before each performance. The Green Room 42's staff is screened daily and vaccinated wherever possible. Audience members will have temperatures taken and information collected for contact tracing.

It is the venue's policy at this time to not join parties at the same table. If members of your party are purchasing tickets separately, email The Green Room 42 to be seated together.

The venue is currently operating in coordination with New York State Entertainment Venue Guidelines. Capacity is limited to 33% of total venue seating. Tables have been spaced throughout the venue to provide for social distances. All performers will be at least 12ft from the audience. Guests must wear face coverings at all times inside the theatre.