Where Do You Belong? Stats from the Most Represented Schools on Broadway Part 4

Deciding where to go for college or university is nothing short of daunting. There are all kinds of factors to consider such as location, ideal class size, and admission requirements. Every aspect is important when deciding where to go for a well-rounded theatre education and guaranteeing you find the school that's the right fit for your artistic style.

To help out, we're rounding up some of the top theatre schools to give students some stats to consider when getting ready to apply or even transfer. Plus, we've got comments straight from the faculty in charge of each of the programs detailing what they consider the ideal theatre student to be for their school!

The Julliard School

New York, New York

Undergraduate Students: 480

Admission Rate: 8%

Average Class Size: 1-20 students

46% Female

54% Male

"Students who are passionate and curious, who bravely bring themselves to their work and also have an appetite for transformation, who enter into collaboration with a generosity of spirit, and who have a desire to tell stories that speak to their times: these are students who will thrive in Juilliard's Drama Division." -Evan Yionoulis, the Richard Rodgers Director of the Juilliard Drama Division

Notable Alumni: Patti LuPone, Adam Driver, Benjamin Walker, Phillipa Soo, Michael Urie, Elizabeth Marvel, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tim Blake Nelson

For more information, visit: www.juilliard.edu.

Howard University

Washington, DC

Undergraduate Students: 6,883

Admission Rate: 49%

Average GPA: 3.33

Average Class Size: 2-30 students

67.4% Female

32.6% Male

"Howard's Department of Theatre arts is the artistic birthplace of some of the most successful performers on stages and screens today. The Department is dedicated to developing the highest quality of theatre and dance and to the serious investigation and perpetuation of the experiences and aesthetics of Black performance. Students in Howard's Department of Theatre Arts are creative, disciplined and determined. They are passionate, opinionated and engaged. They have seen the success many of their predecessors have achieved, but they understand that success is within reach only through the fullest commitment to their art form accompanied by a deep sense of purpose. With concentrations in Acting, Dance, Musical Theatre, Theatre Administration, and Theatre Technology, our curriculum offers focused conservatory-style training with the opportunity to minor in a second area inside or outside of the department." -Nefertiti Burton, Professor and Chair, Howard University Department of Theatre Arts

Notable Alumni: Amber Iman, Chadwick Boseman, Taraji P. Henson, Felicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, Susan Kelechi Watson, Anthony Anderson, Isaiah Washington

For more information, visit: home.howard.edu.

Texas State University

San Marcos, Texas

Undergraduate Students: 34,180

Admission Rate: 73%

Average GPA: 3.38

Average Class Size: 10-30 students

57.5% Female

42.5% Male

"The kind of student that thrives in the Texas State Musical Theatre program is the artist who isn't afraid to fail and understands that a willingness to fail will get them closer to their goals, and that striving for excellence instead of striving for perfection is an asset to their growth as an artist and to cultivating fearlessness in their work. Any program wants the student who has a strong work ethic, but the student who also has integrity, joy, kindness, professionalism and wants to collaborate with other like-minded artists will thrive at Texas State." -Kaitlin Hopkins, Program Head, Musical Theatre

Notable Alumni: Anna Uzele, Roberta Colindrez, Gianna Yanelli, Stephen Brower, Demond Green, Ben Mayne, Landon Zwick, Bobby Moreno, Johnny Brantley III

For more information, visit: www.txstate.edu.

Kent State

Kent, Ohio

Undergraduate Students: 23,178

Admission Rate: 88%

Average Class Size: 10-30 students

57.5% Female

42.5% Male

"Beyond what I imagine are attributes of any successful student, hard-working, disciplined, motivated and resourceful individuals, Kent State students blossom because they are empathic artists who develop as an ensemble. Kent State attracts purposeful artists with a need to find and ultimately create community." -Eric van Baars, Director, The School of Theatre and Dance

Notable Alumni: Alice Ripley, Jeff Richmond, Tee Boyich, Ray Wise, Kaitlyn Black, Antoinette Comer, John de Lancie

For more information, visit: www.kent.edu.

University of Arizona

Tuscon, Arizona

Undergraduate Students: 35,123

Admission Rate: 84%

Average GPA: 3.30

Average Class Size: 15-40 students

51.5% Female

48.5% Male

"The students who thrive in our program are professionally focused, personally disciplined and committed to developing self sufficiency in their art form. Our interdisciplinary training program prepares Musical Theatre artists for an ever-expanding market place which includes film, television and new media." -Brent Gibbs, Head of BFA Acting Program

Notable Alumni: Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Rick Hoffman, Kyle Harris, Marie MacKnight

For more information, visit: www.arizona.edu.

