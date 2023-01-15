What's On Tour? A Guide to Currently Running and Upcoming National Touring Productions

Need some Broadway in your life in 2023 but can't make it to New York City? As a new year begins, theatre fans are flocking to their local theatres to check out a touring production of their favorite hit shows! Favorites like Hamilton, Wicked, Anastasia, and Beetlejuice have already announced planned stops around the country.

Want to know what's on tour now, or coming soon to a theatre near you? Enjoy Broadway locally with BroadwayWorld's full list of Broadway National Tours in 2023.

Currently Running Tours

A Soldier's Play

Equity

Now on tour

This 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning thriller has rocketed back into the spotlight, thanks to this 2020 Tony Award®-winning Best Revival from Roundabout Theatre Company.



In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. Broadway's Norm Lewis leads a powerhouse cast directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon.

Full Tour Dates Here

Ain't Too Proud

Equity

Now on tour

It was a sound that would change music history. Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that tells the story of The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, everybody knows the Temptations' hits, but Ain't Too Proud brings the rest of the rocky history to life; how the founding members met, the unbelievable heights that they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the country fell into civil unrest.



With a book by Dominique Morisseau, choreography by Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Des McAnuff, this musical tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, featuring the toe-tapping hits hits like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and many more.

Full Tour Dates Here

Aladdin

Equity

Now on tour

You won't need a magic lamp to experience this crown-pleasing musical. Disney's beloved story about the Diamond in the Rough is brought to thrilling theatrical life in this exciting new Broadway musical. Just as it has on screen for decades, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exciting world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance.



Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, this stage adaptation of the beloved animated classic features the iconic film score by the legendary team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, with new lyrics by Sir Tim Rice, along with book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

Full Tour Dates Here

Anastasia

Non-Equity

Now on tour

Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Full Tour Dates Here

Annie

Non-Equity

Now on tour

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most.



ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

Full Tour Dates Here

Beetlejuice

Equity

Now on tour

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Full Tour Dates Here

The Book of Mormon

Non-Equity

Now on tour

From the creators of South Park comes The Book of Mormon, the musical that lovingly breaks all of Broadway's rules. This story about a mismatched pair of Mormon missionaries took Broadway by storm in 2011.



Book of Mormon is collaboration Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez, and was co-directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw.

Full Tour Dates Here

Cats

Non-Equity

Now on tour

Based on T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the show is set amongst a larger- than-life junkyard playground and is alive with our favourite feline characters including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella and Skimbleshanks.



The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year, the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

Full Tour Dates Here

Chicago

Non-Equity

Now on tour

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary -you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

Full Tour Dates Here

Come From Away

Equity

Now on tour

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis).



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

Full Tour Dates Here

Dear Evan Hansen

Equity

Now on tour

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing heart's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Full Tour Dates Here

Fiddler on the Roof

Non-Equity

Now on tour

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition", "Sunrise, Sunset", "If I Were A Rich Man", "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)", FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.



Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Full Tour Dates Here

Frozen

Equity

Now on tour

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, expands upon and deepens the tale's indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film.



Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Full Tour Dates Here

Hadestown

Equity

Now on tour

In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. This Tony-winning new musical by Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today, and always.



Intertwining two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites you on a journey to the underworld and back.Mitchell's alluring melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love, with art perhaps being the one thing that can save it all. Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Full Tour Dates Here

Hairspray

Non-Equity

Now on tour

It's 1962, and pleasantly plump Baltimore teen Tracy Turnblad has only one desire - to dance on the popular Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star, but she must use her newfound power to vanquish the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin and integrate a TV network - all without denting her 'do!



Don't miss Hairspray, Broadway's musical-comedy phenomenon that inspired a major motion picture and won eight 2003 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Full Tour Dates Here

Hamilton (And Peggy Company)

Equity

Now on tour

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

The And Peggy tour kicked off in January 2019.

Full Tour Dates Here

Hamilton (Angelica Company)

Equity

Now on tour

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

The Angelica tour kicked off in August 2021.

Full Tour Dates Here

Hamilton (Philip Company)

Equity

Now on tour

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

The Philip tour kicked off in March 2017.

Full Tour Dates Here

Jagged Little Pill

Equity

Now on tour

Joy, strength, love, courage, catharsis, LIFE: everything we want in a Broadway show can be found in this Tony and Grammy Award-winning new musical about a perfectly imperfect American family, based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.



You live, you learn, you connect, you jump out of your seat, you feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

Full Tour Dates Here

Jesus Christ Superstar

Non-Equity

Now on tour

Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America.



Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

Full Tour Dates Here

Legally Blonde

Non-Equity

Now on tour

America's favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who's in charge (again) as Legally Blonde - The Musical takes America by storm! The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming-of-age story of Broadway's brightest heroine.



Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room.

Full Tour Dates Here

Les Miserables

Equity

Now on tour

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Miserables, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck.

Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own" "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Seen by more than 70 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Miserables is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

Full Tour Dates Here

The Lion King

Equity

Now on tour

Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly rises from the stage. This is THE LION KING. A spectacular visual feast, this adaptation of Disney's much-loved film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with glorious colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. At its heart is the powerful and moving story of Simba, and his epic journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.



The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical, making Taymor the first woman in theatrical history bestowed with the honor. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Full Tour Dates Here

Mean Girls

Equity

Now on tour

MEAN GIRLS is now a ferociously funny new musical from director Casey Nicholaw, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and book writer Tina Fey.



Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naive newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, MEAN GIRLS gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being.

Full Tour Dates Here

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Equity

Now on tour

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory!



In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Full Tour Dates Here

My Fair Lady

Non-Equity

Now on tour

The most beloved musical of all time, Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is back on Broadway in a lavish new production from Lincoln Center Theater, the theater that brought you the Tony-winning revivals of South Pacific and The King and I. Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the stellar cast tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?



The classic score features "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live." The original 1956 production won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, and was hailed by The New York Times as "one of the best musicals of the century."

Full Tour Dates Here

On Your Feet!

Non-Equity

Now on tour

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story has arrived on stage in an exhilarating original production that's already won the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheering, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!" "If you aren't humming a Gloria Estefan hit when you leave the theater, it might be time to check your pulse!" raves the Associated Press.



Directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and a book by Academy Award® winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman), ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

Full Tour Dates Here

Pretty Woman

Equity

Now on tour

Once upon a time in the late '80s, unlikely soulmates Vivian and Edward overcame all odds to find each other... and themselves. Experience the moments you love from the movie - and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way - in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages. Brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway, Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart.



Jerry Mitchell directs and choreographs, with book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, and music & lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

Full Tour Dates Here

SIX (Aragon Tour)

Equity

Now on tour

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

The Aragon tour kicked off in March 2022.

Full Tour Dates Here

SIX (Boleyn Tour)

Equity

Now on tour

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

The Boleyn tour kicked off in September 2022.

Full Tour Dates Here

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Equity

Now on tour

Experience Tina Turner's triumphant story live on Broadway at the exhilarating, undeniable mega hit: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL.



Celebrate the unstoppable woman that dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world-against all odds. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

Full Tour Dates Here

To Kill a Mockingbird

Equity

​​​​​​​Now on tour

Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic To Kill a Mockingbird comes to Broadway for the first time in a new adaptation by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher.



This new interpretation of the beloved, iconic American story retells the story of one of literature's towering symbols of integrity and righteousness, Atticus Finch, in a way made even more poignant for today. Told by Atticus' daughter Scout, based on herself, we see a world of pain and inequity through the eyes youthful innocence.

Full Tour Dates Here

Tootsie

Non-Equity

​​​​​​​Now on tour

This New York Times Critic's Pick tells the story of Michael Dorsey, an out-of-work actor willing to do anything for a job -- even if it means playing way against type. When he disguises himself as an outspoken actress named Dorothy Michaels, he defies all odds to become a Broadway sensation. But as audiences fall for Dorothy and Michael starts to fall for the woman of his dreams, he's learning that the hardest part of show business isn't getting to the top... it's keeping up the act.

Full Tour Dates Here

Wicked

Equity

​​​​​​​Now on tour

Winner of over 50 major awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED is the untold story of the witches of Oz. Long before Dorothy drops in, two other girls meet in the land of Oz. One, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery and misunderstood. The other is beautiful, ambitious and very popular. WICKED tells the story of their remarkable odyssey, how these two unlikely friends grow to become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.



Declared "The Best Musical of the Decade" by Entertainment Weekly and "A Cultural Phenomenon" by Variety, WICKED is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento.

Full Tour Dates Here

Upcoming Tours

Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation

Non-Equity

Tour launches January 12, 2023

Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (oh... and don't forget Tigger too!) have come to life in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation.



Featuring the Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Full Tour Dates Here

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Non-Equity

Tour launches January 14, 2023

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a critically acclaimed concert-style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York who went on to become the world's most successful music duo of all time. Using state-of-the-art video projection, incredible lighting, and a full live band, this production is a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits such as "Mrs, Robinson," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "The Sound Of Silence," and many more - not to be missed.

Full Tour Dates Here

1776

Equity

Tour launches February 14, 2023

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And to whom does that freedom belong?



Direct from the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Roundabout Theatre Company on Broadway, directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus reexamine a pivotal moment in American history in a re-imagining of the Tony Award®-winning musical 1776.

Full Tour Dates Here

Into the Woods

Equity

Tour launches February 18, 2023

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Full Tour Dates Here

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

Non-Equity

Tour launches March 3, 2023

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES performs songs from Abbey Road & the Rooftop Concert LIVE, in addition to all your favorites hits. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles. Experience the worlds' most iconic band and get back to where you once belonged with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.

Full Tour Dates Here

MJ

Equity

Tour launches August 1, 2023

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.

Learn More Here

Funny Girl

Equity

Tour launches September 9, 2023

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.



Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

Learn More Here

The Kite Runner

Equity

Tour launches in 2024

One of the best-loved and most highly acclaimed novels of our time, THE KITE RUNNER is a powerful play of friendship that follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the incident which will change their lives forever. Told across two decades and two continents, THE KITE RUNNER is an unforgettable journey of redemption and forgiveness, and shows us all that we can be good again.

Learn More Here

​​​​​​​Jersey Boys

Equity

Tour launches in 2024

JERSEY BOYS is the international musical phenomenon that takes you behind the scenes - and behind the music - of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. No wonder that for over 15 years, New York's favorite musical is the one about the boys from Jersey.

Learn More Here