What's Hot on Broadway in 2023

Here Lies Love

Just opened on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre

From the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Here Lies Love will transform the Broadway Theatre into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.

Back to the Future: The Musical

Just opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre

Welcome to Hill Valley! Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence. Based on the beloved film of the same name, Back to the Future is directed by John Rando. Set your destination time, New York and get ready to make musical theater history.

The Cottage

Just opened on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre

Broadway’s brand new, side-splitting farce is an outrageous tale of sex, betrayal and desire as one woman decides to expose her latest affair to both her husband — and to her lover’s wife. The true meaning of fate and faith, identity and infidelity, love and marriage are all called into question as a surprising and hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculously funny romantic comedy.

The Shark Is Broken

Just opened on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre

Martha’s Vineyard, 1974: shooting on ‘Jaws’ has stalled. The film’s lead actors – Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss – are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth… Directed by Guy Masterson, THE SHARK IS BROKEN reveals the hilarious behind-the-scenes drama on one of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

Purlie Victorious

Opens September 27, 2023 at the Music Box Theatre

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will star in a new Broadway production of this classic American comedy. Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the rousing, laugh-filled comedy by Ossie Davis that tells the story of a Black preacher’s machinations to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church.

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Opens October 3, 2023 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

This world premiere welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding salon in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home.

Melissa Etheridge: My Window

Opens September 28, 2023 at the Circle in the Square Theatre

Melissa Etheridge: My Window is an intimate experience like never before, inviting theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music. From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights – with all of life’s hits and deep cuts between – Etheridge opens her heart and soul on stage to fearlessly dazzle audiences of all generations.

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Opens October 12, 2023 at the James Earl Jones Theatre

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show.

Merrily We Roll Along

Opens October 10, 2023 at the Hudson Theatre

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard (Jonathan Groff) and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary (Lindsay Mendez) and lyricist & playwright Charley (Daniel Radcliffe). An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

I Need That

Opens November 2, 2023 at the American Airlines Theatre

Danny DeVito returns to Roundabout Theatre Company following his Tony Award nominated turn in Arthur Miller’s The Price, alongside his daughter, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas in this deeply human new comedy from Theresa Rebeck. Sam doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.

Harmony

Opens November 13, 2023 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Based on the unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you’ve never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Spamalot

Opens November 16, 2023 at the St. James Theatre

Direct from a sold out run at the Kennedy Center, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT will return to Broadway this fall. Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

How to Dance in Ohio

Opens December 10, 2023 at the Belasco Theatre

Based on the award-winning HBO documentary, How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. At a group counseling center in Columbus, Ohio, seven autistic young adults prepare for a spring formal dance—a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.

Appropriate

Opens December 18, 2023 at the Hayes Theatre

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with remains of his estate. Toni (Sarah Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo, her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz, appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

FAQS:

How many shows will open on Broadway in 2023?

As of September 12, it is expected that 36 shows will have opened on Broadway in 2023. 18 of those shows were a part of the 2022/23 season and 18 will be considered for the 2023/24 awards season.

What is the most popular show on Broadway in 2023?

Kimbery Akimbo earned more Tony Awards than any other show in 2023, while Some Like It Hot earned the most Tony nominations. Other highly nominated shows included: & Juliet, Shucked, and Sweeney Todd. Top grossing shows (as of Septemeber) include: The Lion King, Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, and MJ.

Which Broadway show should I see in 2023?

