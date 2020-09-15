What's Happening at The Space This Week: New Livestream Concerts with Righteous Brothers and Jersey Boys Stars

Check out the upcoming livestream performances happening at The Space!

From Tony Award winners to music legends to brand new collaborations, The Space is welcoming some of your favorite artists for one-of-a-kind livestream performances in Las Vegas!

This week's lineup:

An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers

Wednesday, September 16 - 9 P.M. ET / 6 P.M. PST

Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard, as they take you on a nostalgic journey through the legendary musical stylings of one of the greatest rock and roll duos of all time. In this intimate series, Bill opens up with friends and family about the stories that made the music.

The Rockin' Retro Drive-in with Christian Hoff & Travis Cloer

Friday, September 18 - 9 P.M. ET / 6 P.M. PST

JERSEY BOYS stars CHRISTIAN HOFF, TONY winning "Tommy DeVito", & TRAVIS CLOER, Longest Running "Frankie Valli", worldwide, reunite singing the hits of the drive-in era with "THE ROCKIN' RETRO DRIVE-IN SHOW"! These powerhouse performers have thrilled audiences from Broadway to Vegas, on stage, on screen, and television. Now they bring to life the sounds of Sam Cooke, The Everly Brothers, Smokey Robinson, The Beach Boys, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Beatles, & yes, plenty of Four Seasons and more, with the help of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and JERSEY BOYS piano man, CHRIS LASH.

ROUX with Anne Martinez & Lisa Marie Smith

Saturday, September 19 - 9 P.M. ET / 6 P.M. PST

A long awaited duo, Lisa Marie Smith (BAZ, PIN UP, MAYFAIR) and Anne Martinez (BAZ, FANTASY, PIN UP) introduce their new production, ROUX. With arrangements spanning rock, jazz, emo, electro pop, folk, rock to musical theatre, ROUX will keep you guessing to what you'll experience next. This innovative and versatile concert performance will be backed by some of the best musicians in the biz. Experience fire, love, temptation, power, rage, passion & peace. Get ready for the unforgettable experience of ROUX!

