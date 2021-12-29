What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2022 - Billy Porter, Patti LuPone & More Ring in the New Year

Click Here for More Articles on New Year's Eve 2020

As 2021 comes to a close, Broadway fans will be able to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite faces! Countdown to midnight with names like Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Drew Gehling, Patti LaBelle, Leslie Jordan, William Shatner, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and more.

BroadwayWorld has rounded up streaming options for your 2022 New Year's festivities!

Dick Clarke's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest

8:00 P.M. ET on ABC

Ryan Seacrest celebrates 50 years of Dick Clarke's iconic New Year's Rockin' Eve special with the help of Tony-Winner Billy Porter, who will be hosting the New Orleans party and performing his new single, "Children". Ciara will host the Los Angeles party as Liza Koshy assists Ryan Seacrest in Times Square. The special will feature performances by Avril Lavigne, Måneskin, Mae Muller, Macklemore, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, AJR, Daisy the Great, Big Boi, Don Omar, French Montana, and Walker Hayes.

Check out Porter's performance of "Love Yourself" on the 2019 broadcast here:

New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen

8:00 p.m. ET on CNN

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen return to CNN for their annual New Year's Eve celebration. The broadcast will feature a special appearance by two-time Tony-winner Patti LuPone. Global Pop Superstar Katy Perry will perform her new single "When I'm Gone" and fan-favorite "Walking On Air" live from her new Las Vegas residency. William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, and Cheri Oteri will also appear. For the first time, the special has also added Puerto Rico to its broadcast, with Gary Tuchman and Lindsay Tuchman reporting live from San Juan.

United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream

9:00 p.m. ET on PBS

Chita Rivera hosts a star-studded performance-filmed at Independence Hall in Philadelphia-celebrates the American dream and America's irrepressible strength as we welcome the New Year. Filmed in front of a live audience, the special features performances by Drew Gehling, Lea Salonga, Paulo Szot, Deborah Cox, Judy Collins, Sandi Patty, the Washington Ballet, and featuring the The American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party With Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson

10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will ring in the New Year with a party airing live from Miami. Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels executive produces the new variety show, featuring performances by Cyrus and Davidson, along with Noah Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Billy Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, 24kGolden, Kitty Ca$h, and more.