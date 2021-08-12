Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

What Will Be Your First Broadway Show Back?

pixeltracker

Mark your calendars-- Broadway is coming back!

Aug. 12, 2021  

The return of Broadway is approaching quickly! All of us at BroadwayWorld want to know: do you have tickets to a Broadway show? Which show will you be giving a standing ovation when the curtains rise again? Fill out our poll below!

Want the latest news on Broadway's reopening? Click here for all of the news on which shows are returning and when!

Plus, get the latest info on vaccine and mask protocols for all 41 Broadway theatres here.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Syndee Winters Photo
Syndee Winters
Tommy Kaiser Photo
Tommy Kaiser

From This Author Team BWW