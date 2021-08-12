What Will Be Your First Broadway Show Back?

The return of Broadway is approaching quickly! All of us at BroadwayWorld want to know: do you have tickets to a Broadway show? Which show will you be giving a standing ovation when the curtains rise again? Fill out our poll below!

Want the latest news on Broadway's reopening? Click here for all of the news on which shows are returning and when!

Plus, get the latest info on vaccine and mask protocols for all 41 Broadway theatres here.