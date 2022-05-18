We've Saved You A Spot

** Shows, Classes, and Activities for Ages 9-17 ------------------------------------------------------------ ** 3 and 6 Week Programs ------------------------------------------------------------ ** THERE'S STILL TIME TO MAKE THIS SUMMER COUNT! ------------------------------------------------------------ TWO SESSIONS: June 25 - July 17 July 18 - August 7 Space Available for Ages 11-17! Learn more... (https://www.ghostlighttheatercamp.com) Every camper at Ghostlight is a part of the action. With smaller cast sizes than other camps, every camper has a meaningful part in their production. ** No more looking for your star in the back row! ------------------------------------------------------------ ** Some of our 2022 Season... ------------------------------------------------------------ Amelie Les Miserables James and the Giant Peach Rhinoceros Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY! (https://ghostlighttheatercamp.com/request-info/) https://Facebook.com/ghostlighttheatercamp http://instagram.com/ghostlight_theater_camp/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfphH5kTbiPlbJyOYAl8Qbw Learn More (https://www.ghostlighttheatercamp.com/request-info) Ghostlight Theater Camp 7 Camp Eastwood Cir Oakland, ME 04963 (207) 358-0641