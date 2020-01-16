Wet Ink Ensemble Presents Premieres By Eric Wubbels and Mariel Roberts, Plus New Collaborative Work

On Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:30 and 9:30 P.M. at Scholes Street Studio, the "sublimely exploratory" (The Chicago Reader) Wet Ink Ensemble presents two performances featuring the world premiere of Eric Wubbels' new work for voice and piano, Field of Action (2020), written for and featuring Charmaine Lee, the debut of Mariel Roberts' Duo (2020) for cello and violin, and a new work developed collaboratively by Wet Ink, Performance Practice (2020).

Wubbels's new work features the singular vocalist Charmaine Lee, a rising star of New York's improvised music community. Field of Action is the first culmination of a collaborative project that Wubbels and Lee have developed together since 2018, working to find new balances of freedom and structure, and shared spaces and meeting points between their individual creative practices of composition, performance, and improvisation.

Mariel Roberts's Duo is the first in a series of new works that places Roberts' cello in dialogue with an improvising partner - in this case, Wet Ink violinist Josh Modney.

This concert also marks the debut of Performance Practice, a set of music developed collectively by Wet Ink. More like an ongoing project than a fixed piece, Performance Practice represents a distinctive approach to organizing the sounds, language, and unique musical style forged over Wet Ink's two-plus-decades of close-knit artistic collaboration. Moving freely along the continuum of structured and open music, Performance Practice incorporates music determined cooperatively in rehearsal, notated materials and forms composed by Wet Ink members (in this performance, by Alex Mincek and Josh Modney), and improvisation.

Collaborative Premieres: Wubbels, Roberts, Wet Ink

Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. and 9:30 P.M.

Scholes Street Studio | 375 Lorimer Street | Brooklyn, NY

Tickets: $10 general admission, free for students (no pre-order, cash only at the door)

Link: www.wetink.org/pages/events.html



Repertoire:

Eric Wubbels: Field of Action [2020], for voice/microphones and piano/synth [World Premiere]

(Duos with Piano VII)

1. screen

2. signal

3. index

4-5. soli

6. tether

7. resistor

Mariel Roberts: Duo [2020], for cello and violin [World Premiere]

Wet Ink Ensemble: Performance Practice [2020], for sextet [World Premiere]

Performers:

Alex Mincek, tenor saxophone

Ian Antonio, percussion

Eric Wubbels, piano

Josh Modney, violin

Mariel Roberts, cello

Charmaine Lee, voice

Sam Pluta, electronics







