Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

West Harlem Art Fund Presents Brooklyn Artist Tanika Williams This Weekend With A New Pop-up Installation

Beginning this Saturday on August 6th, Brooklyn-based artist Tanika Williams will present her site specific installation.

Aug. 4, 2022  

West Harlem Art Fund Presents Brooklyn Artist Tanika Williams This Weekend With A New Pop-up Installation

Since the start of the pandemic, only during summer months, the West Harlem Art Fund hosts a residency with artists from NYC and around the country on Governors Island. Visual Muze is a unique storytelling residency and retreat. It provides visual artists, performance artists, multi-media designers, and writers the opportunity to explore narrative forms within collaborative projects, works in progress, guest lectures, and crafts. Participants can choose to work independently or in teams to create original works in print, film, public performance, or digitally for a culminating exhibition. Process, creative strategy, and inspiration is emphasized.

Beginning this Saturday on August 6th, Brooklyn-based artist Tanika Williams will present her site specific installation Intrinsic Ecologies and short dance film (construct)Clearing in Nolan Park at Building 10B (NP/10) where West Harlem Art Fund resides on Governors Island. This installation will be on view August 6th and 7th and August 12th and 13th. Public talks will be offered each day at 1pm and 3 pm.

Intrinsic Ecologies and (construct)Clearing is being presented in tandem with HouseFest on Governors Island (August 5th - August 7th) and Dance Party NYC (August 6th).

Intrinsic Ecologies places alien plants in handmade plasters to explore the impact of immigration on indigenous biology. The experiment positions human beings as an invasive species and plants as sentient life forms to imagine the relationship between the migratory patterns of plants and people. This site-specific installation places callaloo--a leafy green plant essential to Jamaican foodways--in hyperlocal compost from the Earth Matters field station on Governors Island.

(construct)Clearing

2021

25 min 57 sec

As a meditation on quiet care, intention, intergenerational movement, and labor (construct)Clearing seeks to understand how we wear and repeat family patterns of silence and separation. The work speaks to the experience of migration-moving from country to town, across countries, across towns-and seeks to present the pain around the unspoken suffering experienced during the separation of caregiver and their charge. The work features Tanika I. Williams, choreographer Nehemoyia Young, and Svaha Williams.

The installation and video parallel the movement of people and plants to demonstrate that, like plants, people cross borders and settle in new areas in search of safety and community. In addition, the works reimagine the notion of hierarchy in plant ecosystems and human family structures to create new points of reflection on immigration.

Artist Biography

Tanika I. Williams (b. St. Andrew, Jamaica; lives and works in Brooklyn, NY) is an award-winning filmmaker and performance artist. She investigates women's use of movement, mothering, and medicine to produce and pass on ancestral wisdom of ecology, spirituality, and liberation.

Williams holds a BA from Eugene Lang College, New School, and an MDiv from Union Theological Seminary. Her films have been screened in national and international festivals and broadcast on American television.

Williams has been awarded residencies at New York Foundation for the Arts, Hi-ARTS, Cow House Studios, MORE Art, and BRIC. Her additional awards and appearances include En Foco Media Arts Fund, 99.5 WBAI, Art in Odd Places, Creative Time, Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts, Civic Art Lab, GreenspaceNYC, Let Us Eat Local, Just Food, and Performa.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Connie Ballarini Comes to Teatro Bar, La Plata This Month
August 4, 2022

Connie Ballarini es comediante y guionista. Hace nueve años que hace Stand Up. Su anterior unipersonal #SACADA fue presentado durante los años 2016 y 2017. En televisión, grabó tres especiales para Comedy Central (también emitidos por TELEFE), participó en 'La culpa es de Colón, Edición Mujeres' y en 'Drunk History', todos emitidos por el mismo canal. The performance is on 27 August.
Cast Announced For JEKYLL AND HYDE at Derby Theatre and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch
August 4, 2022

Derby Theatre and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch have announced the cast and creative team for their co-production of Jekyll and Hyde this autumn. Robert Louis Stevenson's iconic tale will be brought vividly to life through Neil Bartlett's brilliant and extraordinary adaptation, and through a stellar cast and creative team.
Full Cast Announced For The Regional Premiere Of Natasha Gordon's NINE NIGHT at Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse
August 4, 2022

Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse have announced the full cast who will star the regional premiere of Natasha Gordon's critically acclaimed play NINE NIGHT. This comedic and heartfelt production will play in Leeds from 24 September – 15 October ahead of transferring to Nottingham from 19 October – 5 November.
Trudy Carmichael Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe Audiences With Her Improvised Cabaret at TheSpaceUK
August 4, 2022

Following a two-year hiatus, everyone's 'favorite' fictional Las Vegas lounge diva, Trudy Carmichael is finally getting her chance to bring her critically acclaimed fully improvised cabaret, Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show! to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at 4:20pm from 5th -27th August (not 14th) at theSpaceUK Surgeons' Hall.
Trowbridge Town Hall Partners With National Theatre For Community-led Performance Of THE ODYSSEY
August 4, 2022

Trowbridge Town Hall has partnered with the National Theatre to invite the town's residents to participate in a community-led performance of the classical Greek theatre epic, The Odyssey in April 2023.