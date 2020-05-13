West End's Lyceum Theatre Suffers Severe Flood
West End's Lyceum Theatre, home to The Lion King, suffered a severe flood yesterday.
According to Twitters from Westminster LFB, water levels reached as high as 4 metres (around 12 feet).
At the time of the tweets, the water level had been "substantially reduced." A cause of the flood has not been revealed.
Firefighters have been working through the night at a sever flooding @Lyceum_Theatre1 Water levels reached as high as 4 metres at basement level but have now been substantially reduced #flooding #iconic #theatre pic.twitter.com/UvUTzxGsek- Westminster LFB (@LFBWestminster) May 12, 2020
Firefighters have been working throughout the night to clear water that flooded a theatre in #CoventGarden. An orchestra pit in the basement of the theatre was flooded to a depth of around 12ft https://t.co/gsqmLImraG pic.twitter.com/F4EZ0AZgcV- London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 12, 2020
