West End's COMPANY to Feature Same-Sex Couple Played by Jonathan Bailey and Alex Gaumond

Big news came from the Company Twitter when they revealed that the already innovative casting will feature the musical's first same-sex couple. Jonathan Bailey takes on the somewhat newly created role of Jamie (formerly Amy), the character blessed (or cursed) with the unforgettable song 'Not Getting Married Today.' Alex Gaumond will play his soon-to-be husband Paul.

This highly anticipated new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Tony Award-winning musical, Company, is directed by Marianne Elliott. It will run at the Gielgud Theatre from 26 September 2018 for a limited run.

The production will star Rosalie Craig as Bobbi, a role re-imagined for the first time as a woman, Patti LuPone, Mel Giedroyc, George Blagden, Ben Lewis, Richard Fleeshman, Matthew Seadon-Young, Ashley Campbell, and more.

