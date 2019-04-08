Wesley Taylor And More Join The Cast of TOMMY At the Kennedy Center

The full cast for the Kennedy Center production of The Who's Tommy, with direction and choreography by Josh Rhodes (Encores! Grand Hotel, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bright Star) has been announced!

As previously announced, Casey Cott, star of the hit CW series Riverdale, will play the title role alongside Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Peter and the Starcatcher, Something Rotten!) and Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights) as Captain Walker and Mrs. Walker, respectively. The cast, which begins rehearsals today, also features Manu Narayan (Merrily We Roll Along, My Fair Lady) as Uncle Ernie, Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants, The Addams Family) as Cousin Kevin, and Kimberly Nichole, a fan favorite on season eight of NBC's The Voice, as The Gypsy ("Acid Queen").

This production, celebrating 50 years of the iconic rock album, is a part of the Broadway Center Stage series of starry musicals in semi-staged concert productions, created exclusively for the Kennedy Center by executive producer Jeffrey Finn.

New to the cast are Olutayo Bosede, Charl Brown, Rory Donovan, Declan Fennell, Samantha Gershman, Mykal Kilgore, Hudson Loverro, Taylor Iman Jones, Nick Martinez, Michael Milkanin, Trina Mills, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Matthew Varvar, Kaleb Wells, Sharrod Williams, and Kristin Yancy.

Based on the 1969 album, The Who's Tommy is an exhilarating story of hope, healing, and the human spirit. With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, book by Des McAnuff and Pete Townshend, and additional music and lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon, this five-time Tony Award-winning, one-of-a-kind musical tells the story of the pinball-playing, "deaf, dumb, and blind" boy who triumphs over adversities.

The Who's Tommy will be musical directed by Lynne Shankel (Allegiance, Company) with set and projection design by Paul DePoo (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man), lighting design by Jake DeGroot (Oh, Hello on Broadway), costume design by Andrea Hood (The Public Theater/Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night), and sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (The Band's Visit; Broadway Center Stage: Chess, Little Shop of Horrors, and The Music Man).

The Who's Tommy, the final Broadway Center Stage production of the 2018-2019 season, comes on the heels of this season's rapturously received, standing-room-only Kennedy Center productions of Little Shop of Horrors and The Music Man. The inaugural 2017-2018 season included sell-out performances of star-studded productions of Chess, In the Heights, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. The 2019-2020 season of Broadway Center Stage will feature the toe-tapping fan favorite, Footloose; Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal; and Bye Bye Birdie, Broadway's first Tony Award-winning Best Musical to feature rock 'n' roll, directed by Marc Bruni (Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man).

Broadway Center Stage: The Who's Tommy will be performed Wednesday, April 24-Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 8 p.m. and Monday, April 29 at 7 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28. For more information, please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.





