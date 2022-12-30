VIDEO: Watch Stephanie Beatriz & the ENCANTO Cast Perform 'Family Madrigal' In New Disney+ Special
The new concert special is now streaming on Disney+.
Disney+ has released a clip of Stephanie Beatriz and the cast of Encanto performing "Family Madrigal" in their new Hollywood Bowl concert special!
Joining Beatriz in the special is Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma).
Watch the new video performance below! Plus, watch the cast perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno" here. Watch a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the concert here.
In the new concert special, fans can step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning "Encanto" reunites at the Hollywood Bowl.
The special also features legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY Winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon.
This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation's "Encanto."
Watch the performance here:
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Michael Major
December 29, 2022
Harvey FiersteinHarvey Fierstein appeared on GMA3 to discuss his recent memoir, 'I Was Better Last Night,' and the upcoming We Are Here concert. Fierstein looked back on his career, discussing how he was able to look back on the low points of his life in a comedic way. Watch the new interview video now!
VIDEO: SZA Teases 'Kill Bill' Music Video
December 29, 2022
SZA is teasing the music video for 'Kill Bill off her latest album, 'SOS.' The new film, coming soon, is by Christian Breslauer. SZA's new album features 16 tracks, including collaborations from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol' Dirty Bastard. Watch the 'Kill Bill' short film sneak peek now!
TODAY SHOW Wins Key Demo For Seventh Straight Year
December 29, 2022
TODAY posted its first quarterly win in the key demo since first quarter 2022. Versus the prior quarter, TODAY grew in the key demo and also posted the largest gains versus the competition in the key demo and total viewers. Additionally, TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA versus the prior quarter and week.
VIDEO: Watch London's NEWSIES Cast Perform 'Seize the Day' at the ROYAL VARIETY SHOW
December 29, 2022
The London cast of Newsies appeared on the Royal Variety Show to perform 'Seize the Day.' The cast of Newsies includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Moya Angela, Lindsay Atherton, Samuel Bailey, Imogen Bailey, Bronté Barbé, Josh Barnett, Cameron Blakely, Jack Bromage, Bobbie Chambers, Alex Christian, and more. Watch the video of the performance now!
Interview: Billy Porter Wants to Bring 'Joy' Into 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
December 29, 2022
Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans for his fourth year co-hosting New Year's Rockin' Eve. BroadwayWorld caught up with Porter to discuss what audiences can expect from this year's countdown. He also discuss his projects for the new year, including new music and his production company, his goals for 2023, and returning to Broadway.