VIDEO: Watch Stephanie Beatriz & the ENCANTO Cast Perform 'Family Madrigal' In New Disney+ Special

Disney+ has released a clip of Stephanie Beatriz and the cast of Encanto performing "Family Madrigal" in their new Hollywood Bowl concert special!

Joining Beatriz in the special is Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma).

Watch the new video performance below! Plus, watch the cast perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno" here. Watch a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the concert here.

In the new concert special, fans can step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning "Encanto" reunites at the Hollywood Bowl.

The special also features legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY Winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon.

This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation's "Encanto."

Watch the performance here:



