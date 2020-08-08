Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wayne Brady Joins Lance Roberts On BROADWAY'S CALLING This Sunday

Stars share the moment they got the call to finally be on Broadway. and a lot more!

Aug. 8, 2020  

5 Time Emmy winner and Grammy nominee, Wayne Brady (Kinky Boots, Freestyle Love Supreme, Hamilton) is next up on Broadway's Calling with Lance Roberts.

He follows former guests, Tony Winners, Glenn Close (Sunset Boulevard, The Real Thing), David Hyde Pierce ( Curtains, Spamalot) and Donna Murphy ( Passion, The King & I) on Lance Roberts' ( My Fair Lady, Peewee Herman, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Sunset Boulevard) talk show where the stars share the moment they got the call to finally be on Broadway. and a lot more!

The show airs LIVE each Sunday at 6pm ET on YouTube.com/Broadwayscalling.


