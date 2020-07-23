'Waving Through a Window' is Revealed as the Most Popular Broadway Song to Sing in the Car
There are also 8 songs from Hamilton in the top 10.
Ever wondered what everyone's favorite Broadway hits to jam to in the car are? Halfords analysed Spotify data to reveal just that!
The study analyzed thousands of playlists with names such as 'musical road trip' and came to the conclusion that Dear Evan Hansen's 'Waving Through A Window' performed by Ben Platt is the number one most used! Hamilton also features 8 songs in the top 10.
Check out the full list below!
1. Waving Through A Window - Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen
2. Satisfied - Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton
3. Sincerely, Me - Mike Faist - Dear Evan Hansen
4. Burn - Phillipa Soo - Hamilton
5. Alexander Hamilton - Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton
6. My Shot - Lin Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
7. Helpless - Philipa Soo - Hamilton
8. The Schuyler Sisters - Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton
9. The Room Where It Happens - Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton
10. Wait For it - Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton
Other songs from musicals in the top 50 include 'Candy Store' from Heathers: The Musical, 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked and 'Take Me or Leave Me' from Rent at 15th, 18th and 22nd respectively.
To read more about the research and find the playlists visit: http://blog.halfords.com/best-driving-playlists/
