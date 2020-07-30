Watch While We Breathe - A Night of Creative Protest
Watch the Work. Hear our Voices.
In case you were unable to join us for the live stream, or if you'd like to revisit the powerful new works by some of Broadway and Hollywood's most vital voices, we invite you to watch #WhileWeBreathe, recorded live on Wednesday, July 29.
While We Breathe, a night of creative protest featuring a group of BIPOC Artists and Allies, will premiere tonight at 9pm ET.
Thank You to Our Supporters
To all of the BIPOC Artists and Allies who joined us, your support will benefit civil rights organizations, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, The Bail Project, Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity (BOLD), BYP100 Education Fund, Forced Trajectory Project (FTP), The Justice Committee, and SONG.
Starring
Birgundi Baker, Neil Brown Jr., Vanessa Bell Calloway, Keith Eric Chappelle, Bryan Terrell Clark, Kevin R. Free, Alfie Fuller, Marcus Henderson, Chris Herbie Holland, Ty Jones, Patina Miller, Lori Elizabeth Parquet, Esau Pritchett, Michele Shay, Hailey Stone, Will Swenson, TL Thompson and Lynn Whitfield
New Works By
Lee Edward Colston II, Arvind Ethan David, Cheryl L. Davis, Nathan Alan Davis, Steve Harper, Azure D. Osborne-Lee, Liza Jessie Peterson, Bianca Sams, Keenan Scott II, Aurin Squire and Khari Wyatt
Directors
Steve H. Broadnax III, Steve Harper, Bianca LaVerne Jones, Patricia McGregor, Pratibha Parmar, Charles Randolph-Wright, Kirya Traber, Tamara Tunie and Khari Wyatt
