Watch While We Breathe - A Night of Creative Protest

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Watch the Work. Hear our Voices.

In case you were unable to join us for the live stream, or if you'd like to revisit the powerful new works by some of Broadway and Hollywood's most vital voices, we invite you to watch #WhileWeBreathe, recorded live on Wednesday, July 29.

While We Breathe, a night of creative protest featuring a group of BIPOC Artists and Allies, will premiere tonight at 9pm ET.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You