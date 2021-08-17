Washington Square Park Outdoor Art Exhibit Returns in September

The Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit makes its return with its 90th Fall Show, taking place Labor Day weekend, September 4, 5 & 6, and continuing the following weekend, September 11 and 12. A long-time tradition that unofficially marks the end of summer, the incredibly popular showcase has long been one of New York City's great free events.

Like so many other things last year, the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit saw the pandemic force an interruption in its traditional annual schedule. But it is finally able to return and art fans will be able to stroll the sidewalks once again to check out original works by over 50 artists and craft artisans in all mediums. This vibrant outdoor event features paintings, photography, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, glass and mixed media, all on display and on sale directly from the artists themselves.

The event continues to be a juried show to ensure the quality of works presented. All registered artists are eligible in several award categories by medium as well as a "Best In Show" award.

Attendees of The Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit are a diverse mix of art lovers, tourists, professionals, students and faculty from the neighborhood's many schools, and anyone who enjoys beautifully-crafted works. The twice-a-year sidewalk show typically occurs each spring and fall.

This year, The Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit takes place just north of Washington Square Park on University Place between Waverly Place and East 11th Street.

The origins of the event date back to 1931 when artists and friends Jackson Pollock and Willem De Kooning, in need of some extra cash, decided to haul a number of their paintings to the sidewalks near Washington Square Park in hopes of finding some eager customers. Over the years, The Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit has since grown to become a beloved New York City art institution.

