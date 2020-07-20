Want Congress to Extend Unemployment Assistance for the Arts? BroadwayWorld Can Help You Tweet Your Senators!
As Broadway artists buckle down for an extended period of unemployment, many arts workers around the country prepare for the same bumpy road. Just last month, the Broadway League announced that Broadway will remain closed through at least the rest of the year, meaning that performers, musicians, craftsmen, designers and more will remain out of work.
As July comes to a close, so does the current federal unemployment supplement, which provides an additional $600 per week to everyone currently on unemployment. The House has already approved a $3 trillion package that extends the $600 per week increase, but so far Republicans in the Senate have refused to take up that bill, and are working on their own.
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Republican lawmakers are considering a stimulus package that would add $200 to $400 per week to unemployment benefits after the existing supplement ends on July 31. As of now, there is no law in place to extend any additional benefits after that date.
What can you do to help keep unemployed artists from Broadway and regional theatres afloat? BroadwayWorld has created a quick and easy way for you to tweet your Senators. Simply locate your representative using the tool below and click 'Send Tweet' to help petition for additional arts unemployment assistance.
