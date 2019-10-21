WalkUpArts Presents NIGHT OF FEAR

If you love trick or treating as much as interactive performance, join the hosts and ghosts at WalkUpArts for our second annual NIGHT OF FEAR. We're presenting five performances in three apartments, with a few surprises along the way.

This one-night-only experience is for 10 people at a time, and will feature all of your WalkUpArts favorites: music, interaction, stop-motion, and lots of wine. Come take a walk with us and let's talk about everything we're afraid of.

Performance slots begin at 7, 8, 9, and 10, and occur on 106th Street between Central Park West and Riverside Drive. Visit www.walkuparts.com for tickets and information.

Featuring:

hello, cruel world: 3 songs for after the climate collapse

Created and performed by Philip Santos Schaffer

THAT FRIEND YOU HAVE

Created and performed by Kelly Kerwin, Emily Zemba and That Friend You Have

The Dark Tales of a People-Pleaser

A stop-motion short created by Audrey Frischman

*DO* Touch the Art

Created by Anna Woodruff

Trick A Treater

Created and Performed by Matt Engle





