Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 8, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 08, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
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Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday on the site. Jeremy Jordan opened up about stepping into Bobby Darin's shoes in JUST IN TIME, sharing insights on the challenges and highlights of the high-energy Broadway musical. Meanwhile, the cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY unpacked their roles ahead of the Broadway premiere. We also took a nostalgic look back at where the GLEE cast is now, plus Teri Hatcher joined THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical as Miranda Priestly. Check out all these stories and more below!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Video: Jeremy Jordan Is Doing Bobby Darin His Way in JUST IN TIME
Jeremy Jordan is having a ball as Bobby Darin in Just in Time—but stepping into the high-energy Broadway musical has challenged the Tony nominee in ways he didn’t necessarily expect. Watch this video as Jeremy as he chats more about stepping into Bobby Darin’s shoes, his favorite moments in Just in Time, working with the show’s cast and big band, and more.
Character Breakdown: The Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Unpacks Their Roles
Performances begin later this week at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre for the Broadway premiere of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play written by Tony Award nominee Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles and learn more about the new play.
GLEE Television Cast: Where Are They Now?
It’s been more than 17 years since the hit Fox musical series 'Glee' premiered in May 2009. BroadwayWorld looks back on the show, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015.
|Must Watch
|Video: Christine Andreas sings 'Moon River' x 'Two for the Road' at 54 Below!
by Rebecca Kaplan
See a highlight clip from Christine Andreas's show S'WONDERFUL at 54 Below in July with Andreas singing a delightful mash up of two Henry Mancini songs, 'Moon River' and 'Two for the Road.'. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: INTERSTELLAR LIVE to Bring Christopher Nolan Epic to The O2 London
by Rachel Stone
Christopher Nolan's INTERSTELLAR will screen at The O2 London with Hans Zimmer's score performed live by the 65-piece Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, conducted by Matt Dunkley, in matinee and evening performances.. (more...)
|TAYLOR SWIFT Tops Country Radio Chart With I KNEW IT, I KNEW YOU
by Rachel Stone
Taylor Swift has claimed the top spot on the country radio chart with her latest single, I KNEW IT, I KNEW YOU, marking a new milestone on the format.. (more...)
|78th Emmy Awards Night Two Winners Announced at Peacock Theater
by Rachel Stone
The Television Academy honored artistic and technical achievement in animation, drama, comedy and anthology series, and presented I LOVE LUCY with its inaugural Legacy Award.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Fasika Velasco Gomez
Productores de Sonrisas abre un nuevo proceso de casting para seleccionar cantantes para una producción audiovisual. Los interesados deberán enviar currículum, fotografías recientes y diferentes vídeos antes del próximo 13 de septiembre.. (more...)
Review: THE NOTEBOOK Transcends Trite Melodrama
by Oliver Oliveros
When American novelist Nicholas Sparks released 'The Notebook' in 1996, it had enamored many romance fiction fans through its saccharine love story of Noah and Allie—a literally rain-soaked melodrama driven by a one-summer romance in South Carolina in the ‘60s (based on the musical's book) and a fateful separation brought about by meddling parents.. (more...)
Review: MEAN GIRLS at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL
by Tina St. Angelo
What did our critic think of MEAN GIRLS at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL?. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
Teri Hatcher Will Join THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical as 'Miranda Priestly'
by Michael Major
Bond Girl, Desperate Housewife and TV icon, multi-award-winning Teri Hatcher takes the reins as the legendary Editor-in-Chief from Tuesday 20 October 2026, bringing the next edition of Runway to the West End.. (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS: DVOŘÁK'S 'NEW WORLD' SYMPHONY, Royal Albert Hall
by Cheryl Markosky
What did our critic think of BBC PROMS: DVOŘÁK'S 'NEW WORLD' SYMPHONY at Royal Albert Hall?. (more...)
Review: HAMMERSMITH BRIDGE IS FALLING DOWN, OSO The Theatre On Barnes Pond
by Cheryl Markosky
What did our critic think of HAMMERSMITH BRIDGE IS FALLING DOWN, OSO THE THEATRE ON BARNES POND at OSO The Theatre On Barnes Pond?. (more...)
Review: THE DATING GAME, Jack Studio Theatre
by Gary Naylor
A new play that mixes gentle comedy with post traumatic stress disorder. (more...)
Review: FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT, Soho Theatre
by Franco Milazzo
Grab a hankie, wipe away the tears and round up all your friends-with-benefits: after 12 years, pop sensations Fuccbois have called it a day and we are all invited to their final gig.. (more...)
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