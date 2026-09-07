Video: Jeremy Jordan Is Doing Bobby Darin His Way in JUST IN TIME

Jeremy Jordan is having a ball as Bobby Darin in Just in Time—but stepping into the high-energy Broadway musical has challenged the Tony nominee in ways he didn’t necessarily expect. Jordan recently caught up with BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge to reflect on his time in the show, from finding his own version of the legendary entertainer to keeping up with the demands of performing the role eight times a week.

For Jordan, one of the biggest surprises has been the unusually intimate relationship he gets to have with the audience each night.

“What I enjoy the most, I think, is something that I probably would not have expected, which is the connection with the audience,” he explained. “Usually I hide behind the fourth wall... And this show, there’s no safety zone. You’re with them and they’re a part of it. And actually, it just kind of elevates the experience.”

That connection comes with a physically demanding performance. Jordan arrived at Just in Time directly after starring in The Great Gatsby, but even with his Broadway muscles already warmed up, he admits that the role proved more strenuous than anticipated. After initially running on adrenaline, Jordan said he eventually had to rethink how he approached eight performances a week.

“This year has really shown me that it’s okay to ask for help,” he said, explaining that he has turned to massages and voice lessons to keep himself in top form. “It’s been a lesson in moderation and really trying to pace myself and realizing that people still enjoy themselves just as much if I don’t do X, Y, and Z every time. There’s also a lot of fun to be found in more subtle choices.”

Jordan also had to find his own way into Darin—a task that initially gave him some pause after seeing Jonathan Groff originate the role. Instead of asking Jordan to recreate what had come before, director Alex Timbers and the creative team encouraged him to follow his own instincts.

“They very much from the beginning were like, ‘Don’t do that. That’s going to be its own thing. It lives there. And we want you to show up and bring your own energy and life and interpretation,’” Jordan recalled. “As soon as I started reading more about Bobby, and I kind of read the script with that lens, I was like, ‘Oh, okay. I can see myself in this in a heartbeat.’”

That freedom ultimately allowed Jordan to settle into a performance that now looks effortless—even if getting there was anything but.

“The first time I did a read-through, I had a panic attack,” he admitted. “I was like, ‘I’m not gonna be able to do this. Are you kidding me? How am I gonna get through this?’... It took a long time to get there, but I’m glad that we made it there.”

Watch this video as Jeremy as he chats more about stepping into Bobby Darin’s shoes, his favorite moments in Just in Time, working with the show’s cast and big band, and more.

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