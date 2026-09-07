Teri Hatcher Will Join THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical as 'Miranda Priestly'

Bond Girl, Desperate Housewife and TV icon, multi-award-winning Teri Hatcher takes the reins as the legendary Editor-in-Chief 'Miranda Priestly' in the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada from Tuesday 20 October 2026, bringing the next edition of Runway to the West End. This comes following Vanessa Williams' final performance on 19 September and Debbie Kurup stepping into Miranda Priestly's immaculate designer heels, playing the role from Vanessa’s exit until 17 October.

Best known to audiences around the world for her iconic television roles in Desperate Housewives and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Teri Hatcher made her musical theatre debut as Sally Bowles in the acclaimed national tour of Sam Mendes' groundbreaking revival of Cabaret, and more recently winning praise for her portrayal of Morticia Addams in The Addams Family.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play some pretty formidable women throughout my career, but very few can compare to THE Miranda Priestly. I'm absolutely delighted to be joining The Devil Wears Prada in the West End. Miranda is intelligent, commanding, and has a glorious way of putting you in your place while being funny at the same time. Her dialogue is unforgettable, her confidence is contagious. These are the kinds of roles one loves to play. I can't wait to embrace Miranda's sharp wit, fierce ambition, and iconic style, and share her story on a stage with a new audience every night.”

Teri Hatcher’s final performance is currently scheduled for 6 February 2027.

Packed with high fashion and theatrical flair, The Devil Wears Prada continues to redefine what audiences can expect from a musical spectacular. With Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Gregg Barnes at the heart of the Runway world. Having designed some of Broadway’s most iconic costumes for productions such as Aladdin, Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde, Barnes’ has brought his eye for glamour and storytelling into world of The Devil Wears Prada, making the fashion of the show a statement in its own right.

The production features iconic designer labels including Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen and Balmain, alongside expertly sourced vintage and second-hand pieces. Renowned British footwear brand Terry de Havilland has supplied more than 80 pairs of shoes for the show, with the designer known for creating shoes for Elton John. Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs alone undergo an impressive 11 costume changes throughout the performance, helping bring the fashion world of the story vividly to life. During the curtain call, 680 grams of confetti is used in every performance, amounting to 5.4 kilograms each week, and. on average, the Deputy Stage Manager calls a cue every six seconds.

Opening in the West End in December 2024, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical has become the fastest‑selling show in the Dominion Theatre’s history, selling more than 1.3 million tickets to date. The show will also celebrate a major milestone on 23 September, when it reaches its 800th performance.

The groundbreaking musical continues to take the West End by storm having also released its first original cast recording last year, which includes two unheard Elton John original demos and charted as the #1 new release on the compilations chart.

The Devil Wears Prada has an award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

The production opened at Theatre Royal Plymouth prior to arriving in the West End last summer, from 06 July – 17 August 2024.

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?

The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios which went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations. The sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on 01 May 2026 with its original leading cast, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci all reprising their roles.

Hilariously fun and fabulously stylish, The Devil Wears Prada tells an inspiring story about discovering what kind of person you truly want to be. Choose your outfit carefully and get ready for a musical that’s hautter than hell!

The Devil Wears Prada is produced by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Mrs. Doubtfire, In the Heights, Avenue Q and Rent), David Furnish (Billy Elliot: The Musical) and Jamie Wilson (Into The Woods, Mrs Doubtfire, Two Strangers) as a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...