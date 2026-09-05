Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 05, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
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Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! We're back with your daily dose of Broadway, theatre, and entertainment news. Today's headlines are packed with exclusive performances, star-studded celebrations, and major casting announcements. Whether you're catching up on the full-circle moment of SIX's original queens making their Broadway debuts, watching Jeremy Jordan's performance as Bobby Darin, or reminiscing about Moulin Rouge!'s final night celebration, we've got all the theatrical magic you need to start your day. Plus, get ready for new casting reveals, stellar reviews, and behind-the-scenes insights from the world of theatre. Let's dive in!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Video: Lose Your Head Over OG SIX Queens Aimie Atkinson & Natalie Paris
Original SIX stars Aimie Atkinson and Natalie Paris join The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive celebrating a pretty incredible full-circle moment. After originating Katherine Howard and Jane Seymour in the West End and earning Olivier Award nominations for their performances, the longtime SIX favorites are now making their Broadway debuts in the very roles that helped make them fan favorites around the world.
Exclusive: JUST IN TIME Star Jeremy Jordan Performs 'This Could Be the Start of Something Big' in New Music Video
Watch an exclusive video of Jeremy Jordan performing “This Could Be the Start of Something Big” as Bobby Darin in Just in Time on Broadway, featuring footage from the stage and recording studio.
Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration
Just last weekend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, played its final performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, following 24 previews and 2297 regular performances. Watch videos from the special performance here and check out photos from inside the final show and after party here.
|Must Watch
|Video: Jeff Award-Nominated BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Returns to A Red Orchid Theatre
by A.A. Cristi
A Red Orchid Theatre will remount its acclaimed production of Anna Ouyang Moench's Birds of North America, starring John Judd and Cassidy Slaughter-Mason, for a limited Chicago engagement beginning September 10. Watch video of the production.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|WANTED Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team Ahead of Broadway Premiere
by Stephi Wild
The new musical WANTED has revealed its complete company and creative team ahead of its Broadway run at The James Earl Jones Theatre, joining stars Solea Pfeiffer, Ledisi and Luke James.. (more...)
|GAME OF THRONES: THE MAD KING to Transfer to London After RSC Premiere
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Shakespeare Company's stage adaptation of George R. R. Martin's Westeros saga will move to London following a sold-out run in Stratford-upon-Avon.. (more...)
|Photos: Reece Weaver Is Getting Ready to Take a Broadway Bow in CHICAGO
by Bruce Glikas
Reece Weaver is trading in blue and white for black and red! Direct from the hit Netflix series “America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” professional dancer and TV star Reece Weaver will make her Broadway debut as “Roxie Hart” in Chicago. Reece brings her talent and star power to Broadway for the first time.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Team BWW
A writing book that opens by telling writers to stop writing sounds like a contradiction. That is exactly the point. David Cornue built his coaching practice on a diagnosis he saw repeat itself across hundreds of clients: the trouble usually starts before the first page, not on it. His new book, Stop Writing!, published by Every Story Press, argues that the writers who finish are the ones who develop a story fully before they type a word of the draft.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Aliya Al-Hassan
There’s the truth and then there’s the story. When a white teacher is killed in a black neighbourhood, four journalists race to get the headline – at any cost. But when shocking new evidence pulls them into the dark heart of the case, they are each forced to confront what they’re prepared to risk to tell their version of the truth. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
A space on West 57th street that previously served as a church, recording studio, nightclub, and an immersive nightlife experience, will become an off-Broadway theatre. Learn more here!. (more...)
Review: 1984, Citizens Theatre
by Natalie O'Donoghue
The Thought Police monitor every word you say. Children spy on their parents and the Party has abolished the truth. In this totally controlled world, Winston and Julia begin a love affair which catapults them into rebellion against the Party.. (more...)
Review: LES MISÉRABLES at Folketeateret
by Christian Ranke
Scenekvelder’s new Les Misérables trusts the score without treating it as a museum piece. Dark, modern and deeply felt, it finds new images for the story while remaining faithful to the form that gives it power. Les Misérables is so familiar that a new production can easily become either a careful reproduction or an argument with its own material. Guy Unsworth’s staging for Scenekvelder finds the more rewarding path between them. It honours the images and emotions audiences bring to the theatre, yet places them in a visual world with a force and logic of its own. The result feels timeless because it understands the past rather than trying to escape it.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT, Drayton Arms Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Led by a wonderfully accomplished Molly Hockham as the cross-dressing Viola, everyone has a wonderful time and goes home happy to ask Alexa to play the Bee Gees.. (more...)
MOZART TO POP CHART to Make NYC Debut With Jordan Fisher and Taylor Iman Jones
by Stephi Wild
Nat Zegree's musical concert will make its New York City debut at the Kaufman Music Center, featuring special guest appearances by Jordan Fisher and Taylor Iman Jones.. (more...)
Review: HOLY FOOL, Park Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
Rosalind Adler and Lea Sellers tackle the artistic consequences of tyranny in this sluggish, derivative, and uninteresting piece of theatre. Taking Dmitri Shostakovich’s relationship with Stalin’s regime as their protagonist, they try to weave a thought-provoking exploration of creativity and politics, but neglect to actually dive into what made this man intellectually appealing. Active in Petersburg at the height of Socialism, he toed the line between compliance and resistance, composing music in defiance of a system he could never believe in. Politically, psychologically, and morally, the topic is absolutely fascinating. The reality of Holy Fool is that this is a boring play, both dramatically and conceptually.. (more...)
What It’s Like Seeing The WIZARD OF OZ at the Sphere — and What Exactly Was Cut From the Movie
by Michael Gioia
There’s no place like Las Vegas! At least that’s what 'The Wizard of Oz' fans are saying when they exit the Sphere, the immersive entertainment arena just off the Strip that can seat over 17,000 people.. (more...)
THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD Cast Recording With Nicola Coughlan & More Out Now
by A.A. Cristi
Broadway Records released the world premiere cast recording of THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD, featuring music by Anna Mullarkey from the National Theatre's revival starring Nicola Coughlan.. (more...)
Photos: Ian McDiarmid and More in KING LEAR at Sheffield Theatres
by Stephi Wild
Sheffield Theatres has released production photos for the premiere of a brand-new production of King Lear directed by Donmar Warehouse Associate Artistic Director Titas Halder. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Harry Judd to Play Coach Bolton in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Final Two Performances
by Stephi Wild
McFly's Harry Judd will take over as Coach Bolton for the final two performances of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Lowry, Salford on September 19, 2026, before the production transfers to London.. (more...)
EDINBURGH 2026: BACKSTAGE Q&A
by Natalie O'Donoghue
BroadwayWorld catches up with Yilin Yan, director of the Chinese production of Backstage and founder of Blue Eyes Theatre, to talk about bringing the production to the Camden Fringe and Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer.. (more...)
Review: THE ARCHERS: LIVE AT 75, New Wimbledon Theatre
by Cheryl Markosky
What did our critic think of THE ARCHERS: LIVE AT 75, NEW WIMBLEDON THEATRE at New Wimbledon Theatre?. (more...)
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