Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration
Special guests included original cast members Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Robyn Hurder, and more.
Just last weekend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, played its final performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, following 24 previews and 2297 regular performances. Watch videos from the special performance here and check out photos from inside the final show and after party below!
Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially recouped its Broadway investment late in 2022, the only musical production to do so from the 2019-2020 season and the only show that opened in that season still running. Having performed to over 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing on Broadway, across North America on a national tour, in London's West End, Germany, Korea, The Netherlands, a World Tour and in non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.
The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan AO OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.
Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Christian Douglas and Kelsie Watts
AK Naderer, Ricky Rojas, Christian Douglas, Eric Anderson, Kelsie Watts, David Harris and André Ward
AK Naderer, Ricky Rojas, Christian Douglas, Eric Anderson, Kelsie Watts, David Harris and André Ward
AK Naderer, Ricky Rojas, Christian Douglas, Eric Anderson, Kelsie Watts, David Harris and André Ward
The cast of "Moulin Rouge"
Producer Carmen Pavlovic
Director Alex Timbers
Ricky Rojas, Christian Douglas, Eric Anderson, Kelsie Watts, David Harris
Meg Donnelly, John Cardoza and Solea Pfeiffer
Aaron Tveit and JoJo Levesque
Meg Donnelly, John Cardoza, Solea Pfeiffer, Kelsie Watts, Christian Douglas, Arianna Rosario, Aaron Tveit, Joanna JoJo Levesque, Ashley Loren, Derek Klena, Courtney Reed and Casey Cott
Meg Donnelly, John Cardoza, Solea Pfeiffer, Kelsie Watts, Christian Douglas, Arianna Rosario, Aaron Tveit, Joanna JoJo Levesque, Ashley Loren, Derek Klena, Courtney Reed and Casey Cott
Meg Donnelly, John Cardoza, Solea Pfeiffer, Kelsie Watts, Christian Douglas, Arianna Rosario, Aaron Tveit, Joanna JoJo Levesque, Ashley Loren, Derek Klena, Courtney Reed and Casey Cott
Casey Cott, Courtney Reed and John Cardoza
Morgan Marcell, Paloma Garcia-Lee and Kyle Brown
Solea Pfeiffer, Joanna JoJo Levesque and Meg Donnelly
Solea Pfeiffer and John Cardoza
Director Alex Timbers, Choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Set Designer Derek McLane
Producer Carmen Pavlovic and Millie Pavlovic
Meg Donnelly, Ashley Loren, Solea Pfeiffer, JoJo Levesque and Courtney Reed
Meg Donnelly, Ashley Loren, Solea Pfeiffer, JoJo Levesque and Courtney Reed
Eric Anderson and Jessica Rush
Casey Cott and Aaron C. Finley
Meg Donnelly and JoJo Levesque
Danny Burstein, Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah and Ricky Rojas
Ericka Hunter Tveit and Aaron Tveit
Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit and Ericka Hunter Tveit
Brandon Brits and Kelsie Watts
Christian Douglas and Kelsie Watts
Christian Douglas and Nella Cole
Justin Levine and Kelsie Watts
Aaron Tveit and JoJo Levesque
Meg Donnelly, Aaron Tveit and JoJo Levesque
Benjamin Rivera and Alec Varcas
JoJo Levesque and Kelsie Watts
JoJo Levesque, Aaron Tveit and Kelsie Watts
Danny Burstein and Jacqueline B. Arnold
Danny Burstein and Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jeigh Madjus and Solea Pfeiffer
Rayven Bailey and Pepe Muñoz
Clay Rice-Thomson and Jessica Lee Goldyn
Jack Cahill-Lemme and Austin Durant
Christian Douglas, Kelsie Watts and David Harris
Solea Pfeiffer, Ashley Loren and Dylan Paul
Peter Hylenski and Angela Hylenski
Producer Carmen Pavlovic and Derek McLane
Adrian Bryan-Brown and Heath Schwartz
International Associate Director Matt DiCarlo and Robyn Hurder
DJ Martin and Aaron Lustbader
Tony Massey and Amy Wolk
Adrian Bryan-Brown and Joan Marcus
Aaron C. Finley and Courtney Reed
Ambiance at The Closing Night party for "Moulin Rouge" at Gotham Hall
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