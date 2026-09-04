Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration

Just last weekend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, played its final performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, following 24 previews and 2297 regular performances. Watch videos from the special performance here and check out photos from inside the final show and after party below!

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially recouped its Broadway investment late in 2022, the only musical production to do so from the 2019-2020 season and the only show that opened in that season still running. Having performed to over 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing on Broadway, across North America on a national tour, in London's West End, Germany, Korea, The Netherlands, a World Tour and in non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan AO OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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