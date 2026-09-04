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Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration

Special guests included original cast members Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Robyn Hurder, and more.

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Just last weekend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, played its final performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, following 24 previews and 2297 regular performances. Watch videos from the special performance here and check out photos from inside the final show and after party below!

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially recouped its Broadway investment late in 2022, the only musical production to do so from the 2019-2020 season and the only show that opened in that season still running. Having performed to over 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing on Broadway, across North America on a national tour, in London's West End, Germany, Korea, The Netherlands, a World Tour and in non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan AO OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Christian Douglas and Kelsie Watts

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Christian Douglas

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Kelsie Watts

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


AK Naderer, Ricky Rojas, Christian Douglas, Eric Anderson, Kelsie Watts, David Harris and André Ward

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


AK Naderer, Ricky Rojas, Christian Douglas, Eric Anderson, Kelsie Watts, David Harris and André Ward

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


AK Naderer, Ricky Rojas, Christian Douglas, Eric Anderson, Kelsie Watts, David Harris and André Ward

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


The cast of "Moulin Rouge"

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Producer Carmen Pavlovic

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Director Alex Timbers

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Ricky Rojas, Christian Douglas, Eric Anderson, Kelsie Watts, David Harris

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Meg Donnelly, John Cardoza and Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Aaron Tveit and JoJo Levesque

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Meg Donnelly, John Cardoza, Solea Pfeiffer, Kelsie Watts, Christian Douglas, Arianna Rosario, Aaron Tveit, Joanna JoJo Levesque, Ashley Loren, Derek Klena, Courtney Reed and Casey Cott

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Meg Donnelly, John Cardoza, Solea Pfeiffer, Kelsie Watts, Christian Douglas, Arianna Rosario, Aaron Tveit, Joanna JoJo Levesque, Ashley Loren, Derek Klena, Courtney Reed and Casey Cott

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Meg Donnelly, John Cardoza, Solea Pfeiffer, Kelsie Watts, Christian Douglas, Arianna Rosario, Aaron Tveit, Joanna JoJo Levesque, Ashley Loren, Derek Klena, Courtney Reed and Casey Cott

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Aaron Tveit

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Casey Cott, Courtney Reed and John Cardoza

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Morgan Marcell, Paloma Garcia-Lee and Kyle Brown

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Casey Cott and Derek Klena

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Solea Pfeiffer, Joanna JoJo Levesque and Meg Donnelly

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Solea Pfeiffer and John Cardoza

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Ricky Rojas and Ashley Loren

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Director Alex Timbers, Choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Set Designer Derek McLane

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Producer Carmen Pavlovic and Millie Pavlovic

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Meg Donnelly, Ashley Loren, Solea Pfeiffer, JoJo Levesque and Courtney Reed

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Meg Donnelly, Ashley Loren, Solea Pfeiffer, JoJo Levesque and Courtney Reed

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Eric Anderson and Jessica Rush

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Casey Cott and Aaron C. Finley

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Meg Donnelly and JoJo Levesque

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Danny Burstein, Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah and Ricky Rojas

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Robyn Hurder and Ricky Rojas

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Ericka Hunter Tveit and Aaron Tveit

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit and Ericka Hunter Tveit

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Brandon Brits and Kelsie Watts

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Christian Douglas and Kelsie Watts

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Christian Douglas and Nella Cole

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Aaron Tveit and Kelsie Watts

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Justin Levine and Kelsie Watts

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Aaron Tveit and JoJo Levesque

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Meg Donnelly, Aaron Tveit and JoJo Levesque

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Benjamin Rivera and Alec Varcas

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


JoJo Levesque and Kelsie Watts

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


JoJo Levesque, Aaron Tveit and Kelsie Watts

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Danny Burstein and Jacqueline B. Arnold

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Danny Burstein and Jacqueline B. Arnold

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Jeigh Madjus and Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Rayven Bailey and Pepe Muñoz

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Eric Anderson and Ricky Rojas

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Clay Rice-Thomson and Jessica Lee Goldyn

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Jack Cahill-Lemme and Austin Durant

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Christian Douglas, Kelsie Watts and David Harris

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Solea Pfeiffer, Ashley Loren and Dylan Paul

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Peter Hylenski and Angela Hylenski

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Producer Carmen Pavlovic and Derek McLane

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Adrian Bryan-Brown and Heath Schwartz

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


International Associate Director Matt DiCarlo and Robyn Hurder

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


DJ Martin and Aaron Lustbader

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Tony Massey and Amy Wolk

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Adrian Bryan-Brown and Joan Marcus

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Jimin Moon and Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Kelsie Watts and David Harris

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Aaron C. Finley and Courtney Reed

Photos: Inside the MOULIN ROUGE! Closing Night Celebration Image


Ambiance at The Closing Night party for "Moulin Rouge" at Gotham Hall

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