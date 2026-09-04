MOZART TO POP CHART to Make NYC Debut With Jordan Fisher and Taylor Iman Jones

Nat Zegree will bring his musical concert, Mozart to Pop Chart, to NYC's Kaufman Music Center on Friday, September 18 at 7PM. Following sold-out performances around the country, this special one-night-only performance will mark the show's New York City debut.

The evening will feature special guest appearances by Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown) and Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Six, Elephant Shoes), both collaborators with Zegree on The King's Critique. Lisa Helmi Johansson (violin/vocals), Tora Alexander (violin/vocals), Ryan Guerra (guitar/vocals), Jamie Mohamadin (bass), and Matthew Spencer (drums) complete the show's lineup.

Nat Zegree's Mozart to Pop Chart is a wildly entertaining, joyfully virtuosic ride through 400 years of music history - all from one man, one piano, and an absolutely unreasonable amount of talent.

Pianist, performer, and musical storyteller Nat Zegree takes audiences on a hilarious and dazzling journey from the genius of Mozart to the songs we can't stop singing today, revealing how classical music didn't disappear - it evolved, exploded, and snuck its way into everything from rock 'n' roll to modern pop. With breathtaking musicianship, infectious humor, and the kind of charisma that makes a concert hall feel like a living room, Nat connects the dots between centuries of sound.

Part concert, part comedy, part musical masterclass, Mozart to Pop Chart is a smash-hit celebration of the songs that shaped us, the artists who changed us, and the irresistible beat that keeps carrying music forward.

Mozart to Pop Chart has thrilled audiences from Chicago to Orlando, New Hampshire to North Carolina, and beyond. In June, the show opened the Cape Playhouse's 99th MainStage Season, directed by Kenneth Ferrone and becoming the best-selling season opener in the theater's history.



Photo Credit: Connor Nelson

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