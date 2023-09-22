Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 22, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Robyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry Readings

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony nominees Robyn Hurder and Kerry Butler will lead industry readings of the stage musical adaptation of the TV show Smash. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Leslie Odom, Jr. & More in PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at Leslie Odom Jr. and more in PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch. (more...)

Words From The Wings: Nathaniel Hackmann of BACK TO THE FUTURE Shares Backstage Moments, Must-Haves, and More!

By: Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Nathaniel Hackmann from Back to the Future! Nathaniel told us all about his favorite backstage moments, must-haves and more!

Interview: Gordon Greenberg's DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Brings a New Perspective to the Iconic Vampire Tale

By: Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayWorld spoke with Gordon Greenberg about the origins of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, what to expect from this unique reimagining of the iconic vampire tale, and more.

Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

by Stephi Wild

Casting has been announced for the 2023-24 North American Tour of ANNIE! Find out who is starring in the show here!. (more...)

Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London

by Stephi Wild

Ahead of tonight's first preview of The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, an all new photo has been released of Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond. Check out the photo here!. (more...)

Museum of Broadway Adds Costumes Worn By Lea Michele and Ben Platt Plus More Exclusive Artifacts

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Guests visiting the Museum of Broadway can view new artifacts including the “Don’t Rain On My Parade” costume worn by Lea Michele in Funny Girl and a suit worn by Ben Platt in the 2023 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of a Musical Parade.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/17/2023.. (more...)

Video: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE

By: Opening Night

Audible Theater celebrates opening night of the New York premiere of the acclaimed Goodman Theatre production of Swing State, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman.

Joe Iconis

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony®Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics’ Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe’s musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over 500 million times. Joe is also the author of the upcoming The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC’s “Smash,” with his song “Broadway, Here I Come!” hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Brad Oscar

Marc Kudisch

Joan Jett

