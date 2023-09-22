Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 22, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 22, 2023

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 22, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Robyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry Readings
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony nominees Robyn Hurder and Kerry Butler will lead industry readings of the stage musical adaptation of the TV show Smash. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Leslie Odom, Jr. & More in PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at Leslie Odom Jr. and more in PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch. (more...)

Words From The Wings: Nathaniel Hackmann of BACK TO THE FUTURE Shares Backstage Moments, Must-Haves, and More!
By: Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Nathaniel Hackmann from Back to the Future! Nathaniel told us all about his favorite backstage moments, must-haves and more!

Interview: Gordon Greenberg's DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Brings a New Perspective to the Iconic Vampire Tale
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld spoke with Gordon Greenberg about the origins of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, what to expect from this unique reimagining of the iconic vampire tale, and more.

Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
by Stephi Wild
Casting has been announced for the 2023-24 North American Tour of ANNIE! Find out who is starring in the show here!. (more...

Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of tonight's first preview of The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, an all new photo has been released of Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond. Check out the photo here!. (more...)

Museum of Broadway Adds Costumes Worn By Lea Michele and Ben Platt Plus More Exclusive Artifacts
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Guests visiting the Museum of Broadway can view new artifacts including the “Don’t Rain On My Parade” costume worn by Lea Michele in Funny Girl and a suit worn by Ben Platt in the 2023 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of a Musical Parade.. (more...

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/17/2023.. (more...)  

Video: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
By: Opening Night
Audible Theater celebrates opening night of the New York premiere of the acclaimed Goodman Theatre production of Swing State, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman.

Joe Iconis

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony®Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics’ Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe’s musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over 500 million times. Joe is also the author of the upcoming The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC’s “Smash,” with his song “Broadway, Here I Come!” hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Brad Oscar
Marc Kudisch
Joan Jett 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"With the chance we've been given, we've gotta be driven as hell!"

-Legally Blonde


Recommended For You