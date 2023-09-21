Robyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry Readings

The readings will also star Alex Brightman, Krysta Rodriguez, Vanessa Williams and more.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Robyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry Readings

Variety has reported that Tony nominees Robyn Hurder and Kerry Butler will lead industry readings of the stage musical adaptation of the TV show Smash. The readings will take place on September 22. 

Read the full story HERE

Hurder will star as Ivy, an actress cast in the lead role of "Bombshell", a new musical about Marilyn Monroe, and Butler will star as Karen, Ivy’s understudy. 

The musical will feature a book by Bob Martin ("The Prom") and Rick Elice ("Jersey Boys").

Director Susan Stroman shared, "It’s definitely a new script...It has a dramatic twist at the end of it. But you will see familiar characters."

The reading will also star Alex Brightman and Krysta Rodriguez as the married composer-lyricist duo who are writing the score for “Bombshell”. Vanessa Williams will star as the show’s producer, Brooks Ashmanskas will star as the director, and Tony winner Bonnie Milligan ("Kimberly Akimbo") will star as his associate director. Kristine Nielsen and Justin Cooley will also star.

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray,” “Some Like It Hot”), who wrote songs for the TV series, are writing the score for the "Smash" musical adaptation. The musical will feature songs from the TV show, including "Let Me Be Your Star" and "They Just Keep Moving the Line, in addition to new songs. 



