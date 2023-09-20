Video: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE

Audible Theater’s New York premiere of the acclaimed Goodman Theatre production of Swing State, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman (The Glory of Living, Spinning Into Butter, Boy Gets Girl) and directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls (Death of a Salesman), is now open off-Broadway.

The production has been extended for one week only, through Saturday, October 28, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue – one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York. Swing State will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

The original Chicago cast of powerhouses – Mary Beth Fisher (Peg), Kirsten Fitzgerald (Sheriff Kris), Anne E. Thompson (Dani) and Bubba Weiler (Ryan) – reprise their roles in Gilman’s contemporary portrait of America's heartland in a time when it feels like everyone's way of life is in danger of disappearing.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and we taking you behind the scenes of the festivities below!



