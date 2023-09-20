Video: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE

Swing State runs through October 28, 2023 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene

Audible Theater’s New York premiere of the acclaimed Goodman Theatre production of Swing State, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman (The Glory of Living, Spinning Into Butter, Boy Gets Girl) and directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls (Death of a Salesman), is now open off-Broadway.

The production has been extended for one week only, through Saturday, October 28, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue – one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York. Swing State will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

The original Chicago cast of powerhouses – Mary Beth Fisher (Peg), Kirsten Fitzgerald (Sheriff Kris), Anne E. Thompson (Dani) and Bubba Weiler (Ryan) – reprise their roles in Gilman’s contemporary portrait of America's heartland in a time when it feels like everyone's way of life is in danger of disappearing.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and we taking you behind the scenes of the festivities below!
 
 






Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: Audible Theaters SWING STATE Opens Off-Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: Audible Theater's SWING STATE Opens Off-Broadway

Audible Theater’s New York premiere of The Goodman Theatre production of Swing State officially opened on September 17 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Read the reviews for Swing State here!

2
Interview: Bubba Weiler on Revisiting SWING STATE for Off-Broadway Run Photo
Interview: Bubba Weiler on Revisiting SWING STATE for Off-Broadway Run

BroadwayWorld interviewed Bubba Weiler to discuss the excitement of bringing the world premiere of 'Swing State' to New York audiences.

3
Get Discount Tickets to Audible Theaters SWING STATE Photo
Get Discount Tickets to Audible Theater's SWING STATE

Audible Inc. will soon present New York premiere of the acclaimed Goodman Theatre production of Swing State, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman (The Glory of Living, Spinning Into Butter, Boy Gets Girl) and directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls (Death of a Salesman). There's never been a better time to snag discounted tickets!

From This Author - Opening Night

The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!... (read more about this author)

Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on BroadwayVideo: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los AngelesVideo: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKENVideo: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTYVideo: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You