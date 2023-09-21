Museum of Broadway Adds Costumes Worn By Lea Michele and Ben Platt Plus More Exclusive Artifacts

Guests visiting the Museum of Broadway can now view new artifacts including the “Don’t Rain On My Parade” costume worn by Lea Michele in Funny Girl and a suit worn by Ben Platt in the 2023 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of a Musical Parade, both designed by Tony Award-winning designer Susan Hilferty. Additional items going on display include a costume worn by Chilina Kennedy in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2014) designed by Alejo Vietti, props used in Once Upon A One More Time (2023), and a locket from the original Broadway production of Les Misérables (1987) donated by Randy Graff, who originated the role of Fantine in this production.





Additionally, the Museum of Broadway has some exciting programming planned for the month of October.



On Monday, October 9 at 5:00 PM, The Museum of Broadway will host a live reading of Ever After by Barry Singer, a book cataloging his definitive history of the last forty years of the Broadway musical. Singer, a renowned journalist, will be joined by Thomas Schumacher, President of Disney Theatrical, and Stephen Schwartz, legendary composer of Wicked, Pippin and Godspell and recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award. They will recount their anecdotes featured in Ever After including the real people behind Disney's mega-musicals (led by Mr. Schumacher) and a moment-by-moment account of the birth of Wicked (from Mr. Schwartz). Interested guests can RSVP here.



On Tuesday, October 24 at 5:00 PM, The Museum of Broadway will host a talk and book signing with the authors of Cut Loose!, Tony Award winner Ali Stroker and Stacy Davidowitz. The show stopping sequel to The Chance to Fly, which New York Times bestselling author Chris Colfer called “unique, inspirational, and full of heart,” Cut Loose! is an uplifting story about embracing your strengths, standing out, and standing up for what you believe in. Interested guests can RSVP here.



Lastly, a new exclusive line of NYC-themed merchandise will become available in the gift shop and online at Click Here later this month.



The Museum of Broadway, which opened to the public in November 2022, is located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W 45th St. and is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and the people who make them.



As part of this immersive and interactive theatrical experience guests travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase – and show off – dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests learn more about the pivotal shows that transformed the landscape of Broadway and the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow. Overall, the museum highlights more than 500 individual productions from the 1700s-present. Some of the exhibits included throughout the timeline showcase props and artifacts from the Broadway productions of The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Rent, Company, Cabaret, and Hamilton.



The museum also celebrates the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with “The Making of a Broadway Show” exhibit, designed by David Rockwell, which honors the community of brilliantly talented professionals – both onstage and off – who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.



Additionally, the museum’s special exhibit ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical is running through October 30. Created exclusively for the Museum of Broadway, the exhibit is a retrospective of CHICAGO’s almost 27 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years. Guests can get a closer look at artifacts, stunning costumes, and even feel like they’re a part of the show in an exclusive photo activation.





Tickets for The Museum of Broadway can be purchased at Click Here. These timed tickets start at $34, and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Student and senior rates are available, as well as special $25 timed tickets on the first Tuesday of every month. Special event pricing is available upon request. Group tickets now on sale through June 2024 through groups@museumofbroadway.com.



About The Museum of Broadway





The team of expert curators for The Museum of Broadway is headed by Ben West (Timeline Walls Curator) and also includes Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Map Room Curator), John Kenrick (Game Changer Curator), Matthew Schneider (Text Consultant, Game Changer History), Michael McDonald and Lisa Zinni (Costume & Props Curators), Faye Armon-Troncoso (Set Decorator & Props Supervisor, Making of a Broadway Show).



The Museum of Broadway is founded in collaboration with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Billy Rose Theatre Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, Goodspeed Musicals, Creative Goods, and Concord Theatricals.



The Museum of Broadway is produced by Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti, Kumiko Yoshii, Naoya Kinoshita, Hunter Arnold & Jason Squatriglia, Wendy Federman, Merrie L. Davis, Jamie deRoy, Dori Berinstein, Henry Tisch, Richard D. Batchelder, Jr., Kate Cannova, Sharon Carr/Patricia Klausner/Bard Theatrical, Nolan Doran, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Morwin Schmookler, Catherine Adler, Elizabeth Armstrong, Mary Avella, Brad Blume, Blumenthal Performing Arts, Stephen Byrd, Pamela Cooper, Cue to Cue Productions, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Natasha Davison, Karen Elizaga, Lorre Erlick, Fakston Productions, Franklin Theatrical Group, John Gore Organization, Lesley Stewart Grilley, Haffner-Wright Theatricals, Kim & Alan Hartman, Alia Jones-Harvey, Fern Kershon, Willette Klausner, Riki Kane Larimer, Margo Lion Trust, Elliott & Cathy Masie, Robin Gorman Newman, Amy Schrader, Alan Seales, Iris Smith, Concord Theatricals, Van Horn Group and The Shubert Organization, The Nederlander Organization, and Jujamcyn Theaters. Elie Landau serves as the Museum’s general manager.

Photo credit: Nolan Doran