Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 13th, 2023

Cast and creatives announced for Alicia Keys new musical, Water for Elephants is headed to Broadway and more!
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 13, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 - The stars of I Need That on Broadway meet the press
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024
Cast and Creative Team Set For Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN, Plus Two Week Extension!
Everything to Know About the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction
by Chloe Rabinowitz
It’s time to visit your Broadway happy place. The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will return to the heart of New York City’s Theater District with unique collectables, unparalleled experiences and celebrated stars on Sunday, October 1, 2023.. (more...)
Photo: First Look at Artwork for Stephen Sondheim and David Ives' HERE WE ARE
by Nicole Rosky
Check out the official artwork for the world premiere of Here We Are, the new musical from Stephen Sondheim and David Ives.. (more...)
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
by Stephi Wild
The complete cast has been announced for the third touring season of the First National Tour of tTo Kill a Mockingbird. (more...)
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Attendance Rises Following Switch to Unconventional Performance Schedule
by Nicole Rosky
Just last month, A Beautiful Noise, which recently celebrated its 300th performance on Broadway, began an unconventional performance schedule- a change that has proven a wise move in recent weeks. (more...)
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Removed From Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance
By: Team BWW
Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and a were asked to leave a performance of the Beetlejuice national tour due to disruptive behavior including vaping, singing, and recording.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/10/23
See all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 9/10/2023. (more)
MURDER, SHE WROTE Film Adaptation In the Works
by Michael Major
A film adaptation of the classic Angela Lansbury series Murder, She Wrote is currently in the works at Universal. (more...)
Jean Smart
Jean Elizabeth Smart is an American actress. After beginning her career in regional theater in the Pacific Northwest, she appeared on Broadway in 1981 as Marlene Dietrich in the biographical play Piaf. Smart was later cast in a leading role as Charlene Frazier Stillfield on the CBS sitcom Designing Women, in which she starred from 1986 to 1991. Smart was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for the 2000 Broadway revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner, and she received two Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Lana Gardner on the NBC sitcom Frasier (2000–01). She won a third Emmy Award for her supporting role as Regina Newley on the ABC sitcom Samantha Who? (2007–09). She also portrayed Martha Logan on the action drama series 24 (2006–07). Smart is also known for her recurring voice role in Kim Possible (2002–2007) as the main character's mom. In the past decade Smart has seen a resurgence acting in television series, such as FX's Fargo (2015) and Legion (2017–2019), both created by Noah Hawley, the HBO projects Watchmen (2019) and Mare of Easttown(2021), as well as the Max series Hacks (2021), the latter three earning her Primetime Emmy Award nominations, with Hacks winning her the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy. Smart is only the second actress, after Betty White, to win all three comedy Emmy nominations - comedy lead, supporting, and guest categories. Smart's film credits include The Brady Bunch Movie (1995), Sweet Home Alabama (2002), Garden State (2004), I Heart Huckabees (2004), Youth in Revolt (2009), The Accountant (2016), A Simple Favor (2018), and Babylon (2022). She received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Guinevere (1999).
Other birthdays on this day include:
Christine Estabrook
Adrienne Kennedy
Nell Carter
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"You're never fully dressed without a smile!"
- Annie
