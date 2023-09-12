MURDER, SHE WROTE Film Adaptation In the Works

The original Murder, She Wrote starred the late Angela Lansbury, who earned 12 Emmy nominations for her work in the series.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

A film adaptation of Murder, She Wrote is currently in the works at Universal.

Variety reports that the film will be written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, with Amy Pascal attached to produce. Plot details are currently under wraps.

Blum and Angelo boarded the project prior to the WGA Strike and will finish the screenplay once the strike is over.

The original Murder, She Wrote starred the late Angela Lansbury, who earned 12 Emmy nominations for her work in the series. It premiered in 1984 and aired for 12 seasons, spawning four follow-up TV movies as well as a spinoff series, The Law & Harry McGraw. 

Back in 2013, NBC announced a series reboot of Murder, She Wrote starring Octavia Spencer. In an interview at the time, Lansbury praised Spencer as a "absolutely wonderful" actress, but disapproved of the series overall.

"I think it's a mistake to call it Murder, She Wrote, because Murder, She Wrote will always be about Cabot Cove and this wonderful little group of people who told those lovely stories and enjoyed a piece of that place, and also enjoyed Jessica Fletcher, who is a rare and very individual kind of person."

NBC later scrapped the 2013 reboot of the series.

The original Murder, She Wrote series was created by Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson and William Link and produced by Universal Television.

Watch a trailer for the original Murder, She Wrote series here:



