Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 26th, 2023

This Week's Call Sheet: Sunday, October 29, 2023 - The Cottage closes on Broadway.

Video: Teen Correspondent Liora Catches Up with Broadway 'Teen' JJ Niemann!

by Nicole Rosky

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's own Teen Critic Liora Shuf stops by the Winter Garden Theatre to chat with social media superstar JJ Niemann about his latest gig in Broadway's Back to the Future!. (more...)

Max von Essen to Join CHICAGO on Broadway as Billy Flynn in November

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get the latest news on CHICAGO as Max von Essen takes on the role of Billy Flynn on Broadway this November.. (more...)

Photos: THE GREAT GATSBY Celebrates Opening Night At Paper Mill Playhouse

by A.A. Cristi

Paper Mill Playhouse has released photos of the opening night curtain call of its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Go inside opening night below!

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/22/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/22/2023.. (more...)

Kate Rockwell, Anthony Norman, Amber Ardolino & More to Star in THE LADIES MAN Industry Presentation

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Ladies Man, a new musical with 24 original songs by Justin Mortelliti and Shannon Hunt, will have a private industry reading on November 3 in New York. . (more...)

Video: Josh Groban Sings His SWEENEY TODD Entrance Line on FALLON

by Michael Major

Josh Groban sat down on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss starring in Broadway's Sweeney Todd. See what Josh had to say about playing the role here! (more...)

Video: Get a First Listen to 'I Wanna Be' From 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first listen to the new song 'I Wanna Be' from the highly anticipated 13 GOING ON 30- THE MUSICAL. (more...)

Video: Watch Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Trailer With Carey Mulligan, Sarah Silverman & More

by Michael Major

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Maestro, the new film following the life and career of Leonard Bernstein, chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. (more...)

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp is perhaps best known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in the Broadway production of Rent. He reprised his role in the film version opposite other members of the original cast. Since 2017 he has played Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets on the television series Star Trek: Discovery, the first openly gay character in the Star Trek series. Acting and singing professionally since he was nine years old, his Broadway credits include Some Americans Abroad, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Six Degrees of Separation, Precious Sons (with Judith Ivey and Ed Harris, when he was 12 years old) and most recently, If/Then. Film credits include Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Man of the Century, David Searching, Road Trip, and A Beautiful Mind. On television, Rapp has been seen on The Lazarus Man, The X-Files, The Beach Boys: An American Family, Kidnapped, and Law & Order: SVU. Rapp’s book entitled “Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent” (Simon & Schuster) is about his struggle to balance the demands of life in the theatre with his responsibility to his family during his mother’s battle with cancer. He recently adapted the book into a solo show which had a sold out run off Broadway.



Other birthdays on this date include:

Emilia Clarke

Beau Willimon

Will Swenson

