Photos: THE GREAT GATSBY Celebrates Opening Night At Paper Mill Playhouse

The production stars Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Jeremy Jordan and Tony Award-nominee Eva Noblezada.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

Paper Mill Playhouse has released photos of the opening night curtain call of its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Go inside opening night below!

The production stars Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Jeremy Jordan (Broadway: Newsies, Waitress, American Son) as Jay Gatsby and two-time Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Eva Noblezada  (Broadway: Hadestown, Miss Saigon) as Daisy Buchanan, Sara Chase (TV: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; Broadway: First Date; Paper Mill: Godspell) as Myrtle Wilson, Stanley W. Mathis (Broadway: Jelly's Last Jam, Kiss Me, Kate; Paper Mill: Cinderella) as Meyer Wolfsheim, Samantha Pauly (Broadway: Six The Musical; West End: Evita) as Jordan Baker, Noah J. Ricketts (Broadway: Disney's Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Nick Carraway, Paul Whitty (Broadway: Camelot, Come From Away) as George Wilson and John Zdrojeski (Broadway: Good Night, Oscar; Off-Broadway: Heroes of the Fourth Turning) as Tom Buchanan. 

The cast also features Lauryn Adams, Raymond Edward Baynard, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Austin Colby, Colin Cunliffe, Natalie Charle Ellis, Curtis Holland, Brianna Kim, Dariana Mullen, Pascal Pastrana, Mariah Reives, Julio Rey, Dan Rosales, Maya Sistruck, Jake Trammel, Jake Urban, Tanairi Vazquez and Katie Webber

Fitzgerald's novel has fascinated and captivated readers since its publication in 1925. Set in the Roaring Twenties, eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby (Jordan) will stop at nothing in his tragic pursuit of Daisy Buchanan (Noblezada), a wealthy young woman who he loved in his youth. Surrounded by characters with incredibly complex and nuanced inner lives, passions, and longings boil, and then erupt – spurring the unimaginable fates that befall them.
 
The production plays through November 12, 2023 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive). Tickets are available at the Paper Mill Playhouse website. 
 
The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The production is choreographed by Dominique Kelley (Television: "Dancing with the Stars," "The Masked Singer"). Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Mr. Howland. Daniel Edmonds (Shucked, Paradise Square) is Music Director.
 
The Company of THE GREAT GATSBY

The Company of THE GREAT GATSBY

The Company of THE GREAT GATSBY

Eva Noblezada

Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada

Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada

Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada

Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada

Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada

Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada

Samantha Pauly, Noah J. Rickett

Samantha Pauly, Noah J. Rickett

Samantha Pauly, Noah J. Rickett

Sarah Chase and Paul Whitty

Sarah Chase and Paul Whitty

Sarah Chase and Paul Whitty

John Drojeski

The Company of THE GREAT GATSBY

The Company of THE GREAT GATSBY

The Company of THE GREAT GATSBY

The Company of THE GREAT GATSBY

The Company of THE GREAT GATSBY

The Company of THE GREAT GATSBY

The Company of THE GREAT GATSBY

Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada

Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada

Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada

Larry Elardo, Mark Shoebee+

Jeremy Jordan

Eva Noblezada

Sarah Chase

Tanari Vazquez, Lauryn Adams

Raymond Edward Baynard

Brianna Kim, Mariah Reives, Jake Urban, Jake Trammel

Brianna Kim, Katie Weber, Natalie Charle Ellis

Marc Bruni

Pascal Pastrana

Noah J. Ricketts

Samantha Pauly

Nathan Tysen, Kait Kerrigan

Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada

Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada, Noah J. Ricketts, Samantha Pauly

Stanley W. Mathis

Chun Soo Shin and Family

Dominique Kelley, Kait Kerigan, Nathan Tysen

Dominique Kelley

Tanairi Vazquez

Lauryn Adams




