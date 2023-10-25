Photos: THE GREAT GATSBY Celebrates Opening Night At Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has released photos of the opening night curtain call of its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Go inside opening night below!

The production stars Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Jeremy Jordan (Broadway: Newsies, Waitress, American Son) as Jay Gatsby and two-time Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Eva Noblezada (Broadway: Hadestown, Miss Saigon) as Daisy Buchanan, Sara Chase (TV: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; Broadway: First Date; Paper Mill: Godspell) as Myrtle Wilson, Stanley W. Mathis (Broadway: Jelly's Last Jam, Kiss Me, Kate; Paper Mill: Cinderella) as Meyer Wolfsheim, Samantha Pauly (Broadway: Six The Musical; West End: Evita) as Jordan Baker, Noah J. Ricketts (Broadway: Disney's Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Nick Carraway, Paul Whitty (Broadway: Camelot, Come From Away) as George Wilson and John Zdrojeski (Broadway: Good Night, Oscar; Off-Broadway: Heroes of the Fourth Turning) as Tom Buchanan.

The cast also features Lauryn Adams, Raymond Edward Baynard, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Austin Colby, Colin Cunliffe, Natalie Charle Ellis, Curtis Holland, Brianna Kim, Dariana Mullen, Pascal Pastrana, Mariah Reives, Julio Rey, Dan Rosales, Maya Sistruck, Jake Trammel, Jake Urban, Tanairi Vazquez and Katie Webber.

Fitzgerald's novel has fascinated and captivated readers since its publication in 1925. Set in the Roaring Twenties, eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby (Jordan) will stop at nothing in his tragic pursuit of Daisy Buchanan (Noblezada), a wealthy young woman who he loved in his youth. Surrounded by characters with incredibly complex and nuanced inner lives, passions, and longings boil, and then erupt – spurring the unimaginable fates that befall them.



The production plays through November 12, 2023 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive). Tickets are available at the Paper Mill Playhouse website.



The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The production is choreographed by Dominique Kelley (Television: "Dancing with the Stars," "The Masked Singer"). Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Mr. Howland. Daniel Edmonds (Shucked, Paradise Square) is Music Director.



Paper Mill Playhouse offers three-, four- , and five-show subscription packages, available now starting at just $111. Each subscription package includes a different level of special benefits – see Click Here for details. Accessibly priced youth subscriptions are available for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult subscription.



