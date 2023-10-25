Video: Josh Groban Sings His SWEENEY TODD Entrance Line on FALLON

Groban is currently starring in Sweeney Todd on Broadway through January 14, 2024.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

Josh Groban sat down on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss starring in Broadway's Sweeney Todd.

During the interview, Groban discussed his time starring as the title role in the hit revival, revealing onstage mishaps and why he doesn't think anyone has ever heard his opening line due to his entrance applause.

"We just finished about 250 performances, I don't think anybody has ever heard the first line I have in the show," Groban shared. "It's a good problem to have, people are cheering, but it's Sondheim. You're not going to vamp music in a Sondheim show. You're going to sing it exactly when it's written. It's just when people are clapping. So usually people hear me on the second line and not on the first line."

Groban then proceeded to sing his opening line, backed up by The Roots, on Fallon's stage. Watch the video below!

Joining Groban in Sweeney Todd is Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett, plus Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton, Once On This Island) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh WheelerSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber is now running at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

Video: Josh Groban Sings His SWEENEY TODD Entrance Line on FALLON

