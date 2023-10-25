Video: Teen Correspondent Liora Catches Up with Broadway 'Teen' JJ Niemann!

Back to the Future is running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

Click Here for More on Teen Critics

Being a part of the cast (and a rockstar understudy) for Back to the Future isn't the only think that JJ Nieman has going for him. The Broadway veteran is back onstage this season and all of his 1 million social media fans and friends know about it. One of them is BroadwayWorld's own teen correspondent Liora Shuf, who recently stopped by the Winter Garden Theatre to chat with him about his latest gig.

"Especially walking around the theatre district, I get stopped quite often. One of my favorite things is meeting people at the stage door who know about the show from me," he explained to Liora. "It's been fun to merge that pandemic/life from home-content with getting to feel it all in person now. I get to meet all of the people who are my internet friends!"

What's his advice for aspiring Broadway actors? "Everybody on Broadway is faking it til they make it! There are people who are pros and veterans of Broadway who are still learning something at every show. I feel like being open and willing to challenge yourself is one of my biggest pieces of advice."

You can connect with JJ on Instagram/TikTok @jjniemann and watch his full interview with Liora below!






