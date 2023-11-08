Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 8, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 8, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Friday, November 10
The cast of Appropriate on Broadway meets the press

Sunday, November 12
Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Melissa Ethridge: My Window, and The Shark Is Broken close on Broadway
Original star Reeve Carney departs Hadestown on Broadway

HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Here Lies Love will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, November 26, following 33 previews and 149 regular performances.. (more...)

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Film Opening With Sara Bareilles & More
by Michael Major
The first four minutes of Waitress the Musical have been released ahead of the live capture's debut in movie theaters! Watch a video of Sara Bareilles and the ensemble perform 'What's Inside' and 'Opening Up'! (more...)

Photos: Rhea Perlman, Mark Ruffalo And More Turn Out As I NEED THAT Opens On Broadway!
by Bruce Glikas
The best of Broadway was on hand at the American Airlines Theatre last night, where Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. See photos from the big night!

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
by Stephi Wild
The West End sensation, The Prince of Egypt: The Musical, will be released on digital platforms from December 4. Following a release on BroadwayHD on November 15, the production will be available on YouTube, Xfinity, Prime Video, Apple TV, and more.. (more...

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/5/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/5/2023.. (more...)

We're Hiring! Apply Today to Be BroadwayWorld's Social Media Coordinator
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member of our team- a Social Media Coordinator. This is a full-time, mostly work-from-home position; however, living in or near New York City is a must to support coverage of live events weekly, including opening nights, concerts, and other press events. (more...)

Video: Watch AMERICAN DAD Parody CATS In New Clip As Roger Tries to Fulfill His West End Dreams
by Michael Major
TBS' hit comedy American Dad parodied Cats in a recent episode. Watch a video clip from the episode now, which features Roger as he fulfills his dream of starring in Cats as the fifth understudy for Rumpleteazer and sixteenth for Grizabella.. (more...

Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Perform 'Snow Angel' in the MEAN GIRLS Broadway Theater
by Michael Major
Reneé Rapp has been named Vevo's first-ever DSCVR Artist of the Year in honor of their annual Artist to Watch programs tenth anniversary. Watch a preview video of Rapp's 'Snow Angel' performance, filmed inside Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Being true to yourself never goes out of style."

- Legally Blonde


