Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8th, 2023

This Week's Call Sheet: Friday, November 10

The cast of Appropriate on Broadway meets the press Sunday, November 12

Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Melissa Ethridge: My Window, and The Shark Is Broken close on Broadway

Original star Reeve Carney departs Hadestown on Broadway

HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Here Lies Love will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, November 26, following 33 previews and 149 regular performances.. (more...)

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Film Opening With Sara Bareilles & More

by Michael Major

The first four minutes of Waitress the Musical have been released ahead of the live capture's debut in movie theaters! Watch a video of Sara Bareilles and the ensemble perform 'What's Inside' and 'Opening Up'! (more...)

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month

by Stephi Wild

The West End sensation, The Prince of Egypt: The Musical, will be released on digital platforms from December 4. Following a release on BroadwayHD on November 15, the production will be available on YouTube, Xfinity, Prime Video, Apple TV, and more.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/5/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/5/2023.. (more...)

Video: Watch AMERICAN DAD Parody CATS In New Clip As Roger Tries to Fulfill His West End Dreams

by Michael Major

TBS' hit comedy American Dad parodied Cats in a recent episode. Watch a video clip from the episode now, which features Roger as he fulfills his dream of starring in Cats as the fifth understudy for Rumpleteazer and sixteenth for Grizabella.. (more...)

Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Perform 'Snow Angel' in the MEAN GIRLS Broadway Theater

by Michael Major

Reneé Rapp has been named Vevo's first-ever DSCVR Artist of the Year in honor of their annual Artist to Watch programs tenth anniversary. Watch a preview video of Rapp's 'Snow Angel' performance, filmed inside Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. (more...)

