Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Perform 'Snow Angel' in the MEAN GIRLS Broadway Theater

Reneé Rapp has been named Vevo's first-ever DSCVR Artist of the Year in honor of their annual Artist to Watch programs tenth anniversary. Rapp was awarded the honor at the annual Music Business Worldwide A&R Awards in London.

In celebration, Reneé will be releasing two bespoke performances for Vevo of “Snow Angel” and “Tummy Hurts”, along with an exclusive interview piece that will explore her songwriting process and inspirations. Reneé was originally named a Vevo DSCVR artist in April of 2023.

Watch a preview of Rapp's "Snow Angel" performance, which was filmed inside Broadway's August Wilson Theatre, where Rapp made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls. She will reprise her role as Regina George in the upcoming movie musical adaptation.

Rapp will be joined by Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows in the new film. It is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024.

