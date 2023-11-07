Video: Watch AMERICAN DAD Parody CATS In New Clip As Roger Tries to Fulfill His West End Dreams

TBS' hit comedy American Dad parodied Cats in a recent episode.

Watch a video clip from the episode below, featuring Roger as he attempts to fulfill his dream of starring in Cats as the fifth understudy for Rumpleteazer and sixteenth for Grizabella.

While exploring London on his break from the West End production, Roger's dreams of starring in the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical quickly come crashing down.

American Dad features the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart, along with special guests Shaggy, Eliza Coupe, Mark McKinney, Debra Wilson, John Cho, Jane Lynch, Breckin Meyer and many more.

“American Dad!” centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. He and his wife and kids are joined by Roger, a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien.

New episodes of American Dad air Mondays at 10PM ET/PT on TBS.

Watch the video clip here: