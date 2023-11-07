Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Film Opening With Sara Bareilles & More

The film is set to release in cinemas nationwide on December 7, with screenings every day until Monday, December 11, 2023.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

The first four minutes of Waitress the Musical have been released ahead of the live capture's debut in movie theaters!

Watch a video of Sara Bareilles and the ensemble perform "What's Inside," before being joined by Charity Angél Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, and Eric Anderson for "Opening Up."

Waitress: The Musical brings the Tony-nominated Broadway phenomenon to the big screen. Featuring composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage.

When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf.

Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie.

The cast also includes Drew Gehling, Dakin Matthews, with Joe Tippett, and Christopher Fitzgerald.

The film is set to release in cinemas nationwide on December 7, with screenings every day until Monday, December 11, 2023. Find out how to get tickets here.

Watch the new clip here:






