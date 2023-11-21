Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 21, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall

by Nicole Rosky

On Friday night, the New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke—was joined by Tony Award winners Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara for a one-night-only concert. In this video, watch highlights of the ladies in action!. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public

by Jennifer Broski

Just last night, the best of the New York City Theatre community came out to celebrate the world premiere of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public. See photos from the evening!

. (more...)

Photos/Video: Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN

by Stephi Wild

Grammy Award winner and original cast member Reeve Carney took his final bow in Hadestown last night. See photos from his farewell to the Underworld! (more...)

Review Roundup: Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN Opens Off-Broadway; What Did the Critics Think?

by Stephi Wild

The world premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN is now playing at The Public featuring music & lyrics by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer finalist Kristoffer Diaz. Read the reviews! (more...)

Robyn Hurder to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL in December

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Robyn Hurder will play her final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Sunday, December 17.. (more...)

Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024

by Stephi Wild

The critically acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production of the Broadway musical Next to Normal – which sold every seat at every performance across its season at Donmar Warehouse, where the production made its long-awaited UK Premiere – is to transfer to London's West End.. (more...)

Con Edison Becomes Latest Philanthropic Contributor to Turn Away From the Arts

by Cara Joy David

Industry editor Cara Joy David continues her exploration into the dimishing philanthropic contributions to regional nonprofit theatre organizations. (more...)

Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows

by Stephi Wild

BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical officially began previews in Chicago last night, November 19. Check out the video of the first curtain call here!. (more...)

Video: THE SIMPSONS Spoofs RAGTIME in 'Henry Ford' Parody Musical Number

by Stephi Wild

A recent episode of The Simpsons featured a spoof of a song that Broadway fans may recognize! In a scene featuring Mr. Burns at a nuclear power plant, the cartoon program included a parody of 'Henry Ford' from Ragtime.. (more...)

Cherry Jones

Other birthdays on this date include:

Lorna Luft

Larry Hochman

Moises Kaufman

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!