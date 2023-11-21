Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 21, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 3 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 21, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
by Nicole Rosky
On Friday night, the New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke—was joined by Tony Award winners Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara for a one-night-only concert. In this video, watch highlights of the ladies in action!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public
by Jennifer Broski
Just last night, the best of the New York City Theatre community came out to celebrate the world premiere of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public. See photos from the evening!
. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

Photos/Video: Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
by Stephi Wild
Grammy Award winner and original cast member Reeve Carney took his final bow in Hadestown last night. See photos from his farewell to the Underworld! (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

Review Roundup: Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN Opens Off-Broadway; What Did the Critics Think?
by Stephi Wild
The world premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN is now playing at The Public featuring music & lyrics by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer finalist Kristoffer Diaz. Read the reviews! (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

Robyn Hurder to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL in December
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Robyn Hurder will play her final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Sunday, December 17.. (more...)

Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024
by Stephi Wild
The critically acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production of the Broadway musical Next to Normal – which sold every seat at every performance across its season at Donmar Warehouse, where the production made its long-awaited UK Premiere – is to transfer to London's West End.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

Con Edison Becomes Latest Philanthropic Contributor to Turn Away From the Arts
by Cara Joy David
Industry editor Cara Joy David continues her exploration into the dimishing philanthropic contributions to regional nonprofit theatre organizations.  (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows
by Stephi Wild
BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical officially began previews in Chicago last night, November 19. Check out the video of the first curtain call here!. (more...

Video: THE SIMPSONS Spoofs RAGTIME in 'Henry Ford' Parody Musical Number
by Stephi Wild
A recent episode of The Simpsons featured a spoof of a song that Broadway fans may recognize! In a scene featuring Mr. Burns at a nuclear power plant, the cartoon program included a parody of 'Henry Ford' from Ragtime.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

Cherry Jones

Other birthdays on this date include:
Lorna Luft
Larry Hochman
Moises Kaufman 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Always look on the bright side of life."

- Spamalot


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center TheaterReview Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Video: Joy Huerta And Benjamin Velez Perform 'Flying Away' From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVESVideo: Joy Huerta And Benjamin Velez Perform 'Flying Away' From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES
Robyn Hurder to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL in DecemberRobyn Hurder to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL in December
Photos: Get a First Look at Jordan Fisher as 'Orpheus' in HADESTOWNPhotos: Get a First Look at Jordan Fisher as 'Orpheus' in HADESTOWN

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You